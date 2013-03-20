TOKYO, March 21 Haruhiko Kuroda had reason to be
frustrated when he retired as Japan's currency czar a decade
ago.
The man now plucked to run the Bank of Japan and revive the
long stagnant economy was a career Ministry of Finance
bureaucrat at the time exasperated that the central bank had -
as he saw it - shirked its duty to end what was then already six
years of deflation. Much bolder action was needed, he argued.
Instead, he was forced to watch from the sidelines as his
successor at the finance ministry and a new BOJ governor
followed policies similar to what he had prescribed to kick
start the economy. The exercise saw the finance ministry dump 35
trillion yen ($370 billion) on foreign exchange markets to curb
yen strength, while the BOJ pumped 15 trillion yen into the
banking system to spur the economy.
And it worked. After three years of sub-1 percent growth,
Japan's GDP bounced back by 2.4 percent in 2004, a pace not
beaten until 2010.
Fast forward to today and Kuroda finally has the chance to
implement the policies he was prescribing a decade ago in what
will amount to a monetary shock-and-awe campaign, interviews
with more than a dozen people familiar with him and a review of
his writings suggest.
Japan's economy desperately needs answers. It is still mired
in low-grade deflation and has suffered four recessions since
2000. An ageing population and weak consumption is gradually
hollowing out much of the manufacturing base that provided the
foundation for Japan's modern economy.
"It's hard to understand why the BOJ is still cautious about
adopting a price-stability target," Kuroda wrote, eight years
ago, before the central bank was strong-armed this year into
adopting a binding inflation target of 2 percent.
"Deflation won't be eradicated unless the BOJ sets a clear
price-stability target of around 2 percent and eliminates
deflationary expectations with relentless monetary easing."
Through a spokeswoman at the Asian Development Bank, where
he was president until last week, Kuroda declined to comment for
this article.
Kuroda's beef with the central bank in 2003 was its belief
that it could do little to relax policy further after pushing
its policy rate to zero and that it had even suggested some
deflation - where prices are trending down - was acceptable.
That period would prove important for another reason: the
government posted Kuroda for a year as special adviser to the
cabinet of Junichiro Koizumi, giving the civil servant sustained
exposure to politicians at the highest levels. Previously, as a
ministry official, he had visited the Cabinet Office to discuss
the MOF's intervention strategy and the importance of containing
the yen with officials such as a junior minister named Shinzo
Abe.
CALM TENACITY
Now prime minister, Abe has chosen Kuroda, 68, from the top
job at the ADB, to run the BOJ. On Thursday, Abe will formally
commission Kuroda as central bank chief.
In appointing Kuroda, Abe has taken a big step toward
advancing what he has privately described as his goal of "regime
change" at the central bank, according to a person close to the
prime minister.
In fact, Kuroda was a proponent of "Abenomics", the name
given to the prime minister's policy mix, long before Abe
himself. The premier has made waves in financial markets over
the past four months, pushing down the yen and boosting stocks -
and his own popularity - with a plan in which a far more
aggressive BOJ plays a major part.
Kuroda has been beating that drum for years and his comments
in confirmation hearings in the past two weeks suggest he plans
to pump cash into the economy much more aggressively than
outgoing Governor Masaaki Shirakawa, who was reluctant to be too
bold for fear of sowing the seeds of future problems, such as an
economic bubble. Kuroda's first scheduled policy meeting in
charge will be on April 3-4.
As far back as 2002, while vice minister, Kuroda used an
opinion column in the Financial Times, co-written with his
deputy at the finance ministry, to call for "aggressive monetary
policy" from the central bank, including an inflation target,
aimed at "drastically changing price expectations."
His outspoken chiding of the independent central bank earned
Kuroda an official rebuke from one of his superiors, said a
person familiar with the exchange. He stopped publicly
criticising the central bank while in office, this person said,
but was back at it in 2005, with his book, "Successes and
Failures of Fiscal and Monetary Policy."
Apart from calling for a 2 percent inflation target, he
urged sustained quantitative easing, or pumping cash into the
economy, and blasted the BOJ for timidity and for undercutting
its own easing policies by refusing to play cheerleader with
financial markets.
People who have worked with Kuroda say he has always had a
calm tenacity in defending Japan's policies to global
policymakers. Kuroda himself takes credit for convincing his
counterparts in the Group of Seven advanced nations that Japan's
currency intervention was for the good of the Japanese and
global economies.
"Kuroda always reminded me a bit of a Japanese version of
the Mr. Spock character on the old U.S. television series Star
Trek - always logical, analytical and reasoned above all else,"
said Curtis S. Chin, a former U.S. ambassador to the ADB.
"But every now and then a bit of humanity or a smile might
break out amidst all the macroeconomic theories and facts and
figures that are his true comfort zone. He was always open to
reason and discussion."
Kuroda also has a reputation for being an intellectual
omnivore, a voracious reader who has bided his time in airport
lounges with everything from the philosophy of Wittgenstein to
detective novels.
Like many Japanese bureaucrats on the fast track, Kuroda
studied law at Tokyo University but then left Japan to get a
master's degree in economics at Oxford, training that set him
apart from his peers.
PARTING SHOT
As he rose through the ranks at the finance ministry, Kuroda
also came to believe that Japan's fiscal policy was a limited
weapon to boost the economy. Taxes would have to be raised and
budget decisions could only be made once or twice a year.
By contrast, he wrote in 2005, "monetary policy has the
manoeuvrability and flexibility of always being able to be
deployed instantly."
At the time, Kuroda was urging the central bank to work with
the government to defeat inflation - foreshadowing a joint
reflationary policy that the Abe government and the BOJ signed
in January.
He said the BOJ's coveted independence from the government,
granted in 1998, was "clearly mistakenly timed." The central
bank, Kuroda said, had misused its new autonomy to commit the
"fatal error" of going against the government in a premature
policy tightening that subsequently set the economy back.
While Abe was considering candidates to head the BOJ and two
deputies, international and domestic politics were working in
Kuroda's favour, people close to the process say.
Japan was taking political heat from as far afield as China
and Germany that Tokyo was resorting to a beggar-thy-neighbour
policy of "currency wars" aimed at cheapening the yen and its
exports to gain competitive advantage.
Kuroda was seen by many people near Abe as the best suited
to argue with the world's financial chieftains that Japan was
not debasing its currency to goose exports, but rather was
seeking to end crippling deflation and regain economic vibrancy
-- good for the global economy -- and that a weaker yen was
simply the natural byproduct of sensible policies.
Kuroda's years in the international wing of the ministry,
including as Japan's "sherpa" in guiding G7 meetings, gave him
ample experience in defending controversial policies, including
his own campaigns of massive yen-selling currency intervention.
People familiar with Abe's selection of Kuroda say this gave
him an advantage over several other candidates. Toshiro Muto,
who scaled one rung higher up the Finance Ministry ladder than
Kuroda to the top bureaucratic post, had little international
financial exposure.
While Muto was seen in the early running as the leading
candidate with finance ministry backing, Abe remained interested
in Kuroda, people who were involved in the process say.
Although Kuroda has criticised Shirakawa only obliquely in
recent days, he had some choice words for the then-BOJ
bureaucrat in his 2005 book. Kuroda wrote that essays by
Shirakawa clearly showed the bank's thinking. "Unfortunately,
all his efforts have been concentrated on championing the BOJ's
mistaken policies."
On Tuesday, before heading off to resume his hobby of
bird-watching, Shirakawa took a parting shot at Kuroda's brand
of playing to the financialmarkets, something Kuroda says is
needed to maximise the effect of BOJ policy.
Shirakawa, whose five-year term coincided with the 2008
financial crisis and the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, always
seemed deeply uncomfortable in the spotlight.
"What may be desirable for market participants may not
necessarily be the same as what is desirable for the economy in
the long run," Shirakawa told a farewell news conference.
"I feel it is dangerous to believe that central banks can
freely control market moves with words."