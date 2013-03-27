TOKYO, March 27 The Bank of Japan's benchmark
interest rate fell on Wednesday to the lowest since the central
bank ended its zero interest rate policy in 2006, thanks to
expectations the central bank will accelerate its monetary
easing.
The overnight call rate, the interest rate at which
commercial banks can lend to each other overnight, fell to 0.059
percent on Wednesday from 0.076 percent on Tuesday, the BOJ
said.
That marked the lowest level since July 13, 2006, which is
one day before the central bank ended its policy to keep the
overnight call rate effectively at zero percent.
At a policy meeting on April 3-4, the BOJ is likely to start
open-ended purchases of assets immediately rather than in 2014,
as originally scheduled, and consider setting a new target to
buy longer-dated bonds, sources tell Reuters.
The more aggressive monetary policy stance is expected to
accompany the change in leadership at the BOJ. A new governor
and two new deputy governors were appointed last week.
Haruhiko Kuroda, the new governor, has repeatedly said the
BOJ should aggressively buy longer-dated bonds to meet an
ambitious target of 2 percent inflation within the next two
years.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made an overhaul of the
central bank's monetary policy a top priority in a bold pledge
to end nearly 20 years of deflation and jump-start economic
growth.