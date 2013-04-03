* BOJ to ease, decision expected 0330-0530GMT
* BOJ to boost asset buying, target longer-dated JGBs
* Kuroda wants to combine bond-buying programmes
* Board may see split vote, test Kuroda's leadership
* Kuroda's news conference scheduled 0630GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, April 4 The Bank of Japan is expected to
embark on a bold experiment of pulling out all the stops to get
prices rising after nearly two decades of deflation, starting
with boosting asset purchases and targeting longer-dated
government bonds.
But new Governor Haruhiko Kuroda may struggle to build a
consensus for a radical overhaul of the bank's policy framework
in a board divided on how much it should ramp up bond buying and
how to convince markets it will not monetise public debt.
The policy meeting, the first one chaired by Kuroda since he
assumed the post on March 20, will be a big test of his
leadership in steering the central bank toward untried and
unorthodox measures to meet its new 2 percent inflation target
set in January.
"Markets are already pricing in the risk that the BOJ may
not be able to agree on big monetary easing steps on Thursday,"
said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief economist at Credit Suisse in
Tokyo.
"The focus is on Kuroda's message at the post-meeting news
conference. What's important is for him to sustain market
expectations for more easing in future rate reviews."
At the two-day meeting ending on Thursday, the BOJ is likely
to start open-ended asset purchases immediately, rather than in
2014, and boost buying of government bonds and riskier assets
such as exchange-traded funds, sources have told Reuters.
The central bank is also expected to extend the duration of
bonds it buys in easing policy from the current three years.
But Kuroda wants to do more and combine two separate schemes
for buying bonds, to clarify how much the BOJ is expanding its
balance sheet and make it easier to buy longer-dated bonds.
That will help Kuroda, mandated by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
to take bolder monetary easing steps, engineer a "regime change"
from his predecessor's cautious, gradual approach.
But Kuroda's idea may face resistance from some in the board
who are wary of loading up the central bank's balance sheet with
too much long-term debt, resulting in a split vote.
Even if he succeeds in muscling through his plans, the BOJ
may struggle to live up to expectations as markets are already
positioned for aggressive stimulus steps, analysts say.
Under pressure from Abe for bolder efforts to reflate the
long-moribund economy, the BOJ eased policy in January and
doubled its inflation goal to 2 percent, a level Kuroda has
since pledged to achieve in two years -- a target many see as
overly ambitious.
Kuroda has said he will do whatever it takes to achieve the
price target, but some analysts doubt whether printing more
money is the solution.
Base money, or cash and reserves at the BOJ, already hit a
record in March but the huge pile of money has failed to end
deflation or boost wages.
Abe told parliament on Tuesday that he is not necessarily
asking the BOJ to achieve the target "at all costs," as factors
beyond the bank's control, such as global economic developments,
may sway future price moves.