* Dealers worried about market impact of BOJ purchases
* Increasing frequency means BOJ can buy in smaller amounts
* BOJ's new policy framework has caused some uncertainty in
JGB market
By Stanley White
TOKYO, April 17 A senior Bank of Japan official
said on Wednesday the central bank will consider increasing the
frequency of its long-term government debt purchases in response
to bond dealers' concerns about distorting markets.
The shift in strategy came after many bond dealers asked the
BOJ at a meeting on Wednesday to buy smaller amounts of debt in
more frequent market operations as financial institutions try to
adapt to the central bank's new monetary policy framework.
A big increase in the number of monthly market operations
will be difficult, the BOJ official said, because there is a
limited window when the BOJ can buy bonds. Still, even a slight
increase may help ease recent volatility in long-term yields.
"It will not be easy, but because so many people had the
opinion that we should increase the frequency, we want to
consider how to do so," the official said.
The official spoke to reporters after the BOJ met with bond
dealers.
The BOJ stunned investors earlier this month by overhauling
its monetary policy and agreeing to double the amount of
government debt it holds to lower long-term yields and end 15
years of deflation.
Under its new policy, the BOJ buys around 1 trillion yen of
debt 5 to 6 times a month, a size that even the BOJ official
admitted is rare for a single order.
Despite the BOJ's intention to lower the yield curve, yields
have been rising since the BOJ's announcement due to worries the
central bank's purchases are too large and will crowd out other
institutional investors.