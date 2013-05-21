* No policy action expected after massive April stimulus
* BOJ may fine-tune market operations to stem bond rout
* Strong GDP may prompt BOJ to revise up economic view
* BOJ decision due 12:30-14:00 Wednesday, 0330-0500 GMT
* Gov Kuroda to brief press at 15:30 Wednesday, 0630 GMT
By Leika Kihara and Stanley White
TOKYO, May 22 The Bank of Japan is expected to
stand pat on monetary policy on Wednesday despite jitters over
the recent volatility in bond markets, hoping it can prevent a
renewed spike in yields by fine-tuning market operations.
The central bank may front-load bond purchases or offer
funds via market operations more frequently if bond market
turbulence persists, which are technical steps that can be taken
by its bureaucrats without approval by the nine-member board.
It is expected to hold off on easing policy through further
increases in asset purchases, having already pledged in April to
double its bond holdings in two years to expand the supply of
money at an annual pace of 60 trillion ($583 billion) to 70
trillion yen.
The monetary policy decision is expected 0330-0500 GMT. BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a press conference from 0630
GMT with his comments expected to come out any time after 0715
GMT.
A recent bond selloff, which sent the 10-year yield to a
one-year high of 0.92 percent last week, has highlighted the
dilemma the central bank faces as it attempts to generate
inflation in a country mired in price falls for 15 years.
"The BOJ is walking a very narrow path trying to engineer a
gradual, not a sudden, rise in long-term rates backed by
improvements in the economy," said an official with knowledge of
the central bank's thinking.
The BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of stimulus
last month, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy
in less than two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent
inflation in roughly two years.
By gobbling up 70 percent of the bonds newly issued by the
government, it hopes to nudge Japanese investors out of the
safety of bonds and into riskier assets like equities.
The rise in Tokyo shares to a 5-1/2-year high and improving
business sentiment show that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
expansionary policies have generated more confidence.
BOJ officials say they would accept a natural rise in
long-term interest rates that reflect prospects of an economic
recovery and future inflation.
But the intensity of the BOJ's purchases caused disruptions
in the market by drying up liquidity, which could potentially
lead to a damaging sell-off that would be hard to control.
The pace of bond price falls and the huge volatility has
made some central bankers nervous but not enough to consider
additional policy steps at the two-day policy meeting that ends
on Wednesday.
Market players polled by Reuters expect the volatility to
ease somewhat, with a median forecast for the 10-year yield of
0.800 percent at the end of this week.
On Tuesday, the yield on the 10-year cash bonds rose 3.5
basis points to 0.880 percent, not far from a
one-year high of 0.920 percent last Wednesday.
For now, the central bank hopes to use market operations to
stem the volatility. It did so on Wednesday last week by
offering to inject 2.8 trillion yen into the Tokyo money market,
more than three times the size usually offered in a single day.
If volatility persists, the BOJ may also consider increasing
the amount of bonds it buys each month from the current 7.5
trillion yen until bond prices stabilise, sources say.
Japan's economy expanded at an annualised 3.5 percent in the
first quarter, the fastest in a year, offering more evidence
that Abe's sweeping stimulus is beginning to work.
The BOJ may thus revise up its assessment of the economy to
say it is picking up, compared with the previous month's view
that it is "bottoming out with some signs of a pick-up."
But a sustained sharp rise in bond yields will hurt
corporate capital expenditure, the soft spot of an otherwise
more robust economy, and strain Japan's already tattered
finances by boosting the cost of funding its huge debt pile.