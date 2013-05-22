* Kuroda says recent rise in yields not harming economy
* Kuroda says to contain JGB turbulence via market
operations
* BOJ stands pat on policy, upgrades economic assessment
* Doubts emerging that BOJ can hit inflation target in 2
years
By Stanley White
TOKYO, May 22 The Bank of Japan vowed on
Wednesday to take necessary steps to reduce volatility in bond
markets that has threatened to jeopardise the government's fight
to end deflation and revive growth.
The central bank upgraded its assessment of the economy for
a fifth straight month, saying it "has started picking up," as
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy prescription of aggressive
fiscal and monetary stimulus has boosted sentiment and a weaker
yen has halted a decline in exports.
As expected, the policy board voted unanimously to stick
with April's massive quantitative easing, in which it pledged to
vanquish 15 years of entrenched deflation by doubling its
Japanese government-bond holdings in two years as it expands the
supply of money at an annual pace of 60 trillion ($583 billion)
to 70 trillion yen.
While the government's aggressive policies have sent stocks
soaring to 5-1/2-year highs and the yen tumbling to a 4-1/2-year
low against the dollar, turmoil in the Japanese government-bond
market in recent weeks has cast a cloud over the effectiveness
of the BOJ's easing, a key element of "Abenomics" that is
showing early signs of lifting the world's third-largest economy
from a two-decade funk.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vowed to take steps needed to
reduce volatility in the JGB market, but he disappointed some
bond investors by sticking with the strategy of leaving it to
BOJ bureaucrats to address the problem by tweaking the bank's
market operations.
Indeed, Kuroda played down any economic impact from the bond
moves, where the benchmark yield recently had its biggest
three-day spike in a decade as investors struggle to cope with
the overwhelming impact of the BOJ's radical money expansion.
"I don't think the recent rise in yields is having a big
impact on the economy," Kuroda told a news conference after a
two-day BOJ policy meeting.
"We will continue to monitor market moves and respond with
flexibility in the pace and maturities of bond purchases and in
market operations."
Kuroda emphasised that these adjustments would not change
the BOJ's commitment to buying about 50 trillion yen in
government debt a year.
The purchases, running about 7.5 trillion yen a month, were
intended to lower rates across the yield curve. But despite the
BOJ buying the equivalent of 70 percent of new government-debt
issuance, the policy has caused yields to rise erratically on
worries that the purchases are distorting the market and sapping
liquidity, according to some analysts.
Kuroda said the higher long-term interest rates are due
partly to growing confidence in Japan's economy, but the
volatility seen since the BOJ overhauled policy last month shows
how difficult it will be for the central bank to control
long-term yields.
"It seems like Kuroda is essentially leaving the market as
it is," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
The recent surge in the 10-year JGB yield to
a one-year high of 0.92 percent "does not seem to count as a
leap in long-term bond yields for Kuroda," she said.
"We still need to be wary of further rise in JGBs
volatility."
Last week, in the midst of the market turbulence, the BOJ
sought to cap the spike in yields by offering to inject 2.8
trillion yen into the Tokyo money market, more than three times
the size usually offered in a single day.
Kuroda indicated that the BOJ could use this tool in the
future by offering funds for one year at a fixed rate to ease
market jitters.
After he spoke, the central bank said it will meet with
JGB-market participants on May 29 to discuss recent market moves
and operations. The BOJ will use this meeting to help it decide
its schedule for JGB purchases from June, a BOJ official said.
Bond prices turned negative after the BOJ announcement on
disappointment that the bank didn't address the market
turbulence. Cash-bond prices later ended the day flat, with the
10-year yield at 0.880 percent, not far from last week's high.
Futures prices dipped slightly in evening trade on Kuroda's
remarks.
INFLATION DOUBTS
The BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of stimulus
last month, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy
in less than two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent
inflation in roughly two years.
Doubts have emerged over whether that time frame is
realistic.
In the BOJ meeting, board member Takahide Kiuchi proposed
loosening the commitment by making its inflation target a
medium- to long-term goal, and committing to intensive easing in
the next two years. His proposal was rejected in an 8-1 vote.
Indeed, the BOJ may be stuck pursuing its massive monetary
easing for up to five years before it stokes enough inflation to
start unwinding its aggressive stimulus, a Reuters poll of BOJ
watchers suggested on Wednesday.
The prospect of a long wait before the BOJ can begin
tightening stands in stark contrast to expectations in global
markets that the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper off its huge
bond-buying campaign as early as this year.
The BOJ, by gobbling up JGBs, hopes to nudge Japanese
investors out of the safety of bonds and into riskier assets
like equities, encouraging more consumption, investment and
employment in a virtuous circle to revitalise growth.
But it is proving difficult to engineer a gentle rise in
yields.
BOJ officials say they would accept a natural rise in
long-term interest rates that reflect prospects of an economic
recovery and future inflation.
Japan's economy expanded at an annualised 3.5 percent in the
first quarter, the fastest in a year, offering more evidence
that Abe's sweeping stimulus is beginning to work.
But the gains remain tentative. Abenomics got a reality
check on Wednesday as April exports grew less than expected and
imports surged on expensive energy imports, blowing out the
trade deficit to the biggest April gap ever.
A sustained sharp rise in bond yields would hurt corporate
capital spending, the soft spot of an otherwise more robust
economy, and strain Japan's already tattered finances by
boosting the cost of funding its huge debt pile.