TOKYO May 28 Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo
Miyao said on Tuesday it was vital to keep long- and short-term
interest rates, which are affected by various factors such as
central bank policy actions and changes in external conditions,
on a stable path.
"Even when there is upward pressure on long-term interest
rates due to expectations for economic recovery, monetary policy
will continue to put downward pressure on interest rates and
therefore strongly support economic recovery," Miyao said at a
news conference in Tokyo.
The BOJ unleashed the world's most intense burst of stimulus
last month, promising to inject $1.4 trillion into the economy
in less than two years to meet its pledge of achieving 2 percent
inflation in roughly two years.