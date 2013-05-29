TOKYO May 29 Some market participants said the Bank of Japan should consider offering funds in money market operations beyond one year to contain volatility in the Japanese government bond market, a senior Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday.

The official said he did not give a direct reply on whether to meet that request during the meeting with market participants.

The official spoke to reporters after the BOJ met with bond dealers to discuss an increase in volatility and a rise in yields after central bank adopted radical quantitative easing last month.