TOKYO, June 11 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that the central bank will consider extending the duration of its fixed-rate market operation in future if necessary to stem any possible spike in bond yields.

The BOJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on taking further steps to curb any future spike in bond yields on Tuesday, judging that recent market turbulence has yet to pose a significant risk to the economy's recovery prospects.

Following are key quotes from Kuroda's news conference:

JGB VOLATILITY

"With our efforts to give more flexibility to our market operations, volatility in the bond market has stabilised. So there was no imminent need to decide on a new tool now.

"We would consider extending fixed-rate operations in the future if such a move became necessary.

"The BOJ is buying a large amount of government debt, which is lowering risk premiums and will become more effective over time as our debt purchases increase.

"Still, we are prepared to be even more flexible with market operations in response to an increase in yields amid increased volatility."

MARKETS

"Japan's economy is on track for a steady recovery. Reflecting a positive trend of the real economy, financial markets are likely to stabilise gradually.

"We will proceed with quantitative and qualitative easing with a strong resolve to achieve our 2 percent price stability target and sustained economic growth."

"We are closely watching long-term rates. It is undesirable for volatility to heighten, so we'll continue efforts to curb it."

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

"Break-even inflation rates are something that is determined by the markets. Recently, break-even inflation rates have shown signs of peaking, but other surveys on household and the corporate sector point to rising inflation expectations."

J-REITS

"It's true that the balance of our J-REITs holding is steadily increasing. When we announced quantitative and qualitative monetary easing on April 4, we forecast that the balance of our J-REITs holdings would reach 140 billion yen ($1.4 billion) at the year end. But that was not a ceiling.

"So, we will continue to buy so as to increase the balance of our J-REITs holding at a pace of 30 billion yen a year."

"While there's much room to (increase buying of) ETFs in relation with the overall stock market, J-REITs are small (in volume) relative to the real estate market as a whole and the J-REITs market itself is not big.

"So it's difficult to boost buying of these within a short term. But we'll closely watch the J-REITs market and respond where we can respond flexibly."

EXIT STRATEGY

"The fact that authorities and market players are debating an exit in the United States underscores a steady recovery in the U.S. economy and so people are starting to see discussion on exit to materialise at some point in the future.

"Japan on the other hand has just got to an entrance and we are quite far from achieving our 2 percent price stability target with inflation hovering at or below zero.

"As such it is far too early for the Bank of Japan to discuss exit."

SCHEME TO SUPPORT BANK LENDING

"We do have a programme in place to support bank lending and there is a strong incentive for banks to use this programme as the BOJ is willing to lend money for up to three years at 0.1 percent interest.

"So far, the uptake for this scheme has been very encouraging, and I am hopeful that this scheme will be effective in the future."

GOVERNMENT GROWTH STRATEGY

"If you look at what the government is considering, I think these are all appropriate policies.

"When I worked as head of the Asian Development Bank, I had the opportunity to evaluate many countries' economic policies and their structural reforms.

"Speaking from that standpoint, it is important to come up with a growth strategy and then to implement it step-by-step.

"I hope Japan's government quickly takes steps to finalise and implement its growth strategy."