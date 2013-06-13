Asahikawa, JAPAN, June 13 Bank of Japan board
member Sayuri Shirai said on Thursday that the central bank
expects Japan's long-term rates to eventually stabilise at
levels consistent with its 2 percent inflation target.
"The BOJ will continue to closely monitor market
developments. With flexible market operations, taking into
account discussions with market participants, the BOJ expects
both short and long-term interest rates to move stably as a
whole," Shirai told business leaders in Asahikawa, northern
Japan.
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady on Tuesday and held off
on new measures to calm bond markets, judging that its massive
monetary stimulus in April was sufficient to revive the stagnant
economy. The decision led to a sharp sell-off in Japanese shares
as prospects of less stimulus from central banks depressed
sentiment.