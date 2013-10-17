* BOJ seen extending March 2014 deadline for 3 schemes
* BOJ may also combine them to simplify operations
* Decision seen reached in November or December
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Oct 17 The Bank of Japan is likely to
extend three special loan facilities that have provided more
than $81 billion in lending over the past three years to try to
nudge Japan's risk-averse banks to create more credit, sources
said.
An extension would signal the BOJ's commitment to driving
funds through the banking sector to borrowers, even as it
continues its unprecedented quantitative easing policy under
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to try to revive an economy that has
suffered years of low-grade deflation and sluggish growth.
The central bank's policy board is expected to review the
loan programmes in November or December before their expiry date
of March 2014. Apart from extending them by at least a year, the
board might also combine the programmes to simplify their
operations, people familiar with the matter said.
"These facilities still have a key role to play," said one
person familiar with the central bank's thinking. "There's no
reason why they shouldn't be extended."
The loan programmes were cobbled together under former
Governor Masaaki Shirakawa between 2010 and 2012 as a way for
the BOJ to support bank lending, while resisting political
pressure to ease what was already an ultra-loose monetary
policy.
The first of the special BOJ programmes was created in June
2010 to extend funds to banks that lend to companies with growth
potential, such as those in the environment and heath care
industries.
Another 1-trillion-yen programme was added in 2011 to
support financial institutions operating in areas struck by the
devastating earthquake and tsunami in March of that year.
The BOJ added another programme in 2012 that promised to
supply cheap, long-term funds to banks that boost lending by a
total of around 15 trillion yen.
Under Kuroda, the BOJ aims to achieve 2 percent inflation in
roughly two years. Japan's annual core consumer inflation stood
at 0.8 percent in August, the highest in nearly five years,
although the increase was mainly due to rising prices for
imported energy.
One reason to extend the loans is that only part of the
available funds have been taken up, reflecting years of weak
demand by borrowers. Just over 8 trillion yen ($81 billion) of
the combined 21.5 trillion yen set aside under the facilities
have been used so far.
Corporations sit on cash piles of more than $2 trillion in
retained earnings, limiting their need to borrow funds, although
there are signs that lending is picking up.
Bank lending rose 2 percent in September from a year earlier
to mark nearly two straight years of increases. Lending by major
banks grew at the fastest pace in four years in August.
But a benchmark 10-year government bond yield of just 0.6
percent reflects how domestic banks continue to prefer the
safety of Japanese government bonds to the risk of lending.
The loan programmes have a role to play in nudging
commercial banks into lending more to higher-risk businesses,
the sources said.
But BOJ policymakers might disagree about how long these
programmes should run and in what form, they added.
Some economists have criticised such loan schemes, along
with numerous government-sponsored funds, for crowding out
private financial institutions from investment opportunities.
Under Kuroda, who took up his post earlier this year, the
BOJ has pledged to double the supply of money to 270 trillion
yen by the end of 2014 mainly through purchases of government
bonds and risky assets.
The loan schemes are not key components of Kuroda's monetary
stimulus programme, so extending their deadline would not
represent an expansion of monetary easing, the sources said.