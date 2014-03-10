* BOJ decision due March 11, 0330-0500 GMT
* Policy seen on hold, but some worries about exports linger
* Governor Kuroda to brief media at 0630 GMT
By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 11 The Bank of Japan is expected to
maintain its massive monetary stimulus on Tuesday on a view the
economy can weather a sales tax increase in April without extra
support, although there is expected to be some concern about
weakness in exports.
The BOJ board can point to strength in industrial output,
labour demand and consumer spending to back its view the economy
will continue a gradual recovery and its 2 percent inflation
target is achievable over the next 12 months or so.
There is some concern within the BOJ about slow exports, but
pessimists are not expected to have the numbers to tip the votes
towards a downgrade of the central bank's stance that export
growth will eventually rebound.
After its two-day meeting ends on Tuesday, the central bank
is widely expected to maintain its pledge of increasing base
money, its key monetary policy gauge, at an annual pace of 60-70
trillion yen ($590-$690 billion).
The BOJ launched the stimulus last April, saying it would
lift inflation to 2 percent within around two years via
aggressive asset purchases as it sought to end 15 years of
deflation.
A Reuters poll last month showed economists expect the BOJ
to ease policy further around the middle of the year, as they
say it will otherwise be difficult to meet the inflation target.
With no policy changes expected, investors will be looking
for signs of whether BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will stick to
his economic assessment when the central bank reviews its
forecasts next month.
Kuroda and other officials have been confident the economy
can survive the short-term shock when the sales tax rate rises
to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1.
Core consumer inflation reached a five-year high of 1.3
percent in January, supporting the BOJ's view that it will stay
above 1 percent and accelerate again later this year. Some BOJ
officials think prices are rising a tad faster than expected.
Japan posted a record current account deficit in January,
undermining the BOJ's argument that exports will pick up pace as
the U.S. economy recovers.
However, it will likely take a more extensive slowdown in
exports to convince optimists in the BOJ to change their
assessment.