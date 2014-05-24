TOKYO May 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said the central bank still has policy options left if it
were to ease monetary policy further to fend off risks that may
threaten the achievement of its price target.
Kuroda repeated his view that the world's third-largest
economy is making steady progress toward meeting the BOJ's 2
percent price target, with core consumer inflation having
reached 1.3 percent for four straight months in March.
"But we are ready to adjust policy, be it further monetary
easing or something else, if changes in economic and financial
developments derail the path toward meeting the price target,"
he said in an interview with the Nikkei business daily published
on Saturday.
Kuroda said the BOJ will not ease incrementally in response
to temporary fluctuations in the economy, suggesting that the
bank will consider acting again only if it sees enough evidence
that doing so is necessary to meet the price target.
He did not elaborate on what steps the BOJ could take if it
were to expand stimulus, only saying that this would depend on
the type of risks the bank is responding to at the time.
"We will take the most effective and efficient measure to
deal with economic and financial developments at the time," he
said, adding that there are "no limits" to the kind of options
remaining for the central bank.
The BOJ deployed an intense burst of stimulus in April last
year, pledging to pump money via aggressive asset purchases to
accelerate inflation to 2 percent in roughly two years in a
country that has been mired in deflation for 15 years.
It has kept policy steady since then. Some market players
have said the BOJ's tool kit has been exhausted after last
year's massive monetary stimulus, under which it already gobbles
up 70 percent of newly issued government bonds each month.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara)