* Policy decision expected 0230-0330 GMT
* No change in policy expected, or in positive view of
economy
* BOJ to stress pain from tax rise beginning to ease
* Governor Kuroda to brief media 0630 GMT
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 4 The Bank of Japan will maintain
its massive monetary stimulus on Thursday and argue that the
bigger-than-expected hit from a sales tax rise will be
temporary, despite market worries the pain inflicted may make
its inflation target harder to achieve.
A recent run of weak data, including a slump in household
spending and tepid factory output growth in July, has cast doubt
on the BOJ's view that the economy will rebound steadily from a
severe second-quarter contraction caused by the higher tax.
Pessimists on the board may propose offering a bleaker view
on aspects of the economy such as industrial output, which the
bank currently describes as "increasing as a trend", sources
familiar with the bank's thinking say.
But the BOJ is likely to maintain its view that the economy
is recovering moderately and stress that the pain of the sales
tax increase is starting to ease, with consumption set to
benefit from a tightening job market that is pushing up wages.
Offering some relief to policymakers, Japan's Nikkei stock
average hit a seven-month high on Wednesday on hopes that a
cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would give fresh
momentum to his growth-oriented policies.
"Recent data has been pretty bad, suggesting that the
economic rebound in July-September may be weaker than expected.
But many BOJ officials seem to feel the effect of the sales tax
hike will be temporary," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at
RBS Securities Japan.
"Of course, if the pain from the tax hike lasts much longer
than expected, the BOJ may ease further. Governor (Haruhiko)
Kuroda has said the BOJ will act if needed. But that's only
central bank rhetoric, so him just repeating the view won't
necessarily signal the bank's readiness to ease policy soon."
The BOJ's optimism, however, contrasts with growing doubts
among private-sector analysts that the economy can grow strongly
enough to see consumer price inflation - now around 1.3 percent
- accelerate toward the central bank's 2 percent target.
At the two-day rate review ending on Thursday, the BOJ is
expected to leave unchanged its policy framework, under which it
has pledged to increase base money by 60-70 trillion yen
($571-$666 billion) per year via aggressive asset purchases to
reflate the long-moribund economy.
WAGE SIGNALS
Japan's economy shrank by an annualised 6.8 percent in the
second quarter, more than erasing a first-quarter surge in the
run-up to the sales tax increase. Analysts polled by Reuters
expected a 3.8 percent bounce this quarter.
The BOJ is likely to cut its economic growth projection for
the current fiscal year when it reviews its long-term forecasts
in October. But it still expects the economy to ride out the tax
rise and recover enough to meet its 2 percent inflation target
sometime in the next fiscal year starting in April.
Kuroda, unfazed by the second-quarter contraction, has
stressed the recovery remains on track and that Japan is making
headway in meeting the price target. He is likely to stick to
that message at a post-meeting briefing on Thursday, analysts
say.
Sources have told Reuters that the BOJ is likely to keep its
bullish price forecasts even if it cuts its economic growth
forecast in October.
Behind the BOJ's optimism is a steady improvement in job and
income conditions. The jobless rate is at levels the BOJ sees as
approaching full employment and job availability is at a 22-year
high.
Summer bonuses jumped in July and basic pay rose for the
second month after falling for more than two years, data showed
on Tuesday, supporting the BOJ's argument that rising household
income would underpin consumption and help nudge up inflation.
Under its "quantitative and qualitative easing" programme
launched in April last year, the BOJ pledged to achieve its 2
percent inflation target in roughly two years, in an economy
that has languished during 15 years of deflation.
Despite repeated reassurance by Kuroda that Japan is on
track to meet the price target, many private-sector analysts
doubt inflation will accelerate to 2 percent next fiscal year.
(1 US dollar = 105.0800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alan Raybould)