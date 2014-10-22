(Edits)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO Oct 22 Izuru Kato is a soft-spoken and
bookish economist, but his dismissal of the Bank of Japan's
stimulus policy as "monetary shamanism" is ringing loud in the
ears of bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
Kuroda's policy of quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE)
increases the money the bank supplies to the financial system by
buying high-quality assets. It is aimed at lowering real
interest rates, pushing up inflation and stimulating private
demand to revive an economy that has stagnated for two decades.
Kato says it relies too much on psychology, and academics
and former policymakers are increasingly agreeing with him.
His weekly research notes - with witty insights stretching
from monetary policy to how the poor lime crop in Mexico is
inflating margarita prices - have become a must-read for
investors and central bankers.
Years of experience as a money market broker at the
receiving end of the BOJ's market operations has made Kato, now
economist and president of the Totan Research think-tank, a dab
hand at interpreting the messages of BOJ policymakers.
He remembers, and was critical of, the bank's previous
failed effort in quantitative easing (QE) in the five years to
2006.
The 49-year-old took an even dimmer view of QQE, though few
were listening as sentiment picked up and Tokyo shares rose.
Now, as markets lose faith that QQE will achieve the BOJ's
central policy plank that inflation will rise to 2 percent from
early next year, he has the ear of many more.
The policy is flawed, he argues, because it fails to explain
why inflation should rise when economic growth is subdued, and
relies instead on people's belief that the stimulus will cause
prices to rise enough to encourage them to spend now.
"While other central bank governors use similar tactics,
Kuroda is among the most extreme 'shaman' of them all," Kato
said in a recent interview, a metaphor that likens the governor
to a mystic claiming magical cures. "But there are limits to how
long you can keep affecting expectations. The transmission
channel of QQE just isn't clear."
NO WAY OUT
Advocates of QQE say Kuroda's massive stimulus is reducing
already low interest yields, which should lower expectations of
future real borrowing costs and lift inflation expectations.
But Kato's criticisms are resonating with those BOJ
policymakers who always had some reservations about QQE.
"He's spot on about a lot of things," said one central
banker and a friend of Kato. "He's very knowledgeable about the
technicalities of monetary policy, perhaps more than even some
of us at the BOJ."
A majority on the board has already expressed doubts on the
feasibility of setting a two-year timeframe for hitting the
inflation goal or on the BOJ's optimistic economic outlook.
What sets Kato apart from many QQE sceptics is his warnings
on the dangers even if Kuroda hits the inflation target.
He argues that if it works, that would push consumer prices
up more than 9 percent in the three years since its introduction
last April, which households would find hard to manage, given
slow wage growth.
And higher inflation would push up long-term interest rates
and raise the cost of financing Japan's huge public debt, he
says, putting at risk premier Shinzo Abe's efforts to lift the
economy out of stagnation.
Moreover, the BOJ's bloated balance sheet will exceed the
size of Japan's economy in 2018 if the current pace of asset
buying continues, which will make an exit from QQE extremely
difficult, potentially triggering a bond market sell-off, he
says in his recent book, titled "No way out for the BOJ".
"What's worrying is that the current BOJ board does not seem
to have the readiness to be well prepared for when they have to
exit QQE," he said in the book.
In such circumstances, says Miyako Suda, an academic who
served as a BOJ board member for a decade until 2011, the
central bank might need to call on Kato's services.
"When you think about the time the BOJ were to end QQE, it
would be nice to have someone well versed in market functions
like him."
