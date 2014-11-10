DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04262017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Junior Shipping Minister M.L. Mandaviya at an event in New Delhi. 10:00 am: MNRE Secretary Rajeev Kapoor and REC MD PV Ramesh at Wind energy conference in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Railwa