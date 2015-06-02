(Adds quotes, details)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, June 2 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said on Tuesday it was important for currency rates to
reflect economic fundamentals, and reiterated that central bank
policy is aimed at fostering price stability and not to weaken
the yen.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe over lunch, Kuroda said the two did not discuss
currency moves.
"I don't want to comment on currency levels or the speed of
currency moves. It's important for currencies to reflect
economic fundamentals and desirable that currencies move in a
stable manner," Kuroda said.
"Central banks are pursuing policy for price stability," he
added, shrugging off the view the BOJ's massive stimulus
programme was aimed at directly weakening the yen.
Kuroda said he briefed Abe on the global economy and
discussions at last week's Group of Seven (G7) meeting of
finance ministers and central bank governors.
The dollar rose above 125 yen on Tuesday for the first time
since late 2002 after upbeat U.S. data and on expectations the
BOJ will have to ease policy again later this year.
Some economists and politicians have begun to worry about
the drawbacks of a much-weaker yen, such as boosting import
costs and eroding consumers' purchasing power, which could
outweigh benefits to exporters.
The meeting is part of a series of regular talks the BOJ
governor and the premier hold on the broader economy.
