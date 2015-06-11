TOKYO, June 12 Bank of Japan board member Yutaka
Harada said the central bank can hold off on expanding stimulus
further even if inflation does not hit the 2 percent target by
the first half of next fiscal year, the Sankei newspaper
reported on Friday.
With inflation having ground to a halt on slumping oil costs
and weak domestic demand, the BOJ pushed back the timing for
meeting its ambitious price target in April and now expects
inflation to hit 2 percent around the first half of fiscal 2016
that ends in March 2017.
"If we can see that inflation is approaching 2 percent, I
don't think we need to step on the accelerator further," Harada
said in an interview with the Sankei daily published on Friday.
Inflation will accelerate from around autumn this year and
as long as the broad price trend keeps improving due to
improvements in the economy, there is no need to ease again, he
added.
If the BOJ were to act again, one option could be to cut a
0.1 percent interest the central bank pays to excess reserves
financial institutions park in BOJ accounts, Harada said.
Cutting the interest, which serves as a floor for money
market rates, could stimulate the economy by nudging banks into
investing and lending more rather than keeping huge cash piles
unused in BOJ accounts, he said.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Stephen Coates)