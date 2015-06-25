* No spending cap in Japan's latest fiscal strategy draft
* BOJ fears being obliged to keep buying government bonds
* BOJ also concerned at market chaos if it tapers buying
* Fears markets will lose confidence in fiscal discipline
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 26 The government's backsliding on
promises to rein in spending puts the Bank of Japan in a bind,
limiting its scope to expand its massive monetary stimulus when
the economy needs it, or ultimately to wind it back without
causing chaos in the bond markets.
Government's slow progress in moving towards a balancing of
its books has been a disappointment for the central bank, which
frets that failure to tackle Japan's huge debt - bigger even
than Greece's relative to its economy - could force it to keep
buying government bonds for longer than it wants.
But if markets lose confidence in public finances, that
would also make it harder for the BOJ to top up asset purchases
without stoking fears it is bank-rolling public debt, analysts
say.
Government still finances nearly 40 percent of its annual
budget through debt, yet the latest draft of Japan's fiscal
strategy, issued by Premier Shinzo Abe on Monday, lacked a
mandatory cap on spending and relies on what critics say are
overly optimistic economic estimates.
"It's hard to deny the government kicked the can down the
road," said a source familiar with the central bank's thinking.
"I don't think Japan can just laugh away what's happening in
Greece."
That loose fiscal discipline raises the risk of a spike in
bond yields if markets take fright, some government and central
bank officials say.
Nearly a quarter of government spending already goes on debt
servicing, and the Ministry of Finance estimates that if
long-term interest rates rise 2 percent more than projected, it
will cost an extra 8 trillion yen by fiscal 2018, completely
cancelling out the extra revenue raised by last year's increase
in sales tax.
LACKING STRATEGY
BOJ officials say they can continue to keep yields low via
aggressive bond purchases, but with the bank already buying
nearly all the Japanese government bonds (JGBs) issued in
markets each month, there are limits to how much more it can
take.
"Once markets become suspicious about Japan's fiscal
discipline, it will be tough even for the BOJ to control
long-term interest rates," said BOJ policy board member Takehiro
Sato earlier this month.
The key test may come late this year, once last year's oil
price falls are no longer reflected in the inflation figures.
The BOJ would be caught in a dilemma if doubts over Japan's
fiscal discipline amplifies rises in yields resulting from
higher inflation.
"It's questionable to what extent the BOJ can keep crushing
yields," said Hideo Kumano, a former BOJ official who is now
chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"I don't think the BOJ has a strategy on what to do if
inflation is heading toward its target but bond yields spiral
out of control."
NO WAY OUT?
Withdrawing the bank's stimulus is even tougher. The BOJ
says it will start tapering once inflation is stably at 2
percent, regardless of how much progress Japan makes on fiscal
reform.
But the central bank has a record of yielding to pressure.
In the late 1980s, political calls to stem sharp yen rises
forced it to delay interest rate hikes, fuelling an asset
bubble.
There is no guarantee policymakers won't lean on the BOJ
again, particularly if concerns over Japan's finances keep the
bond market nervous, analysts say.
Even if the BOJ were to taper, it won't unload its huge JGB
holdings for years to come. But signs of its diminishing
presence would be enough to disrupt the market, given it holds a
quarter of all JGBs, analysts say.
There are few players around to fill the hole. Japanese
banks are steadily reducing their JGB holdings and won't turn
into buyers in times of a bond sell-off.
Government agencies, such as Japan's trillion-dollar pension
fund, have also heeded Abe's calls to shift money out of the JGB
market into riskier assets.
Hideo Hayakawa, a former top BOJ economist, says tragedy
could strike when the BOJ succeeds in hitting its inflation
target.
Unless fiscal discipline is restored, bond prices will
plunge if the BOJ cuts its bond buying. If it doesn't, fears of
debt monetisation will drive funds out of Japan and send the yen
into freefall, says Hayakawa, now an analyst at Fujitsu Research
Institute.
"The moment markets stops believing that Japan's finances
are sustainable, huge market turbulence is unavoidable."
