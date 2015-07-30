* Ishida says no immediate signs of financial imbalances
* China's slowdown, soft Asian demand weighing on exports
* Warns weak exports, output may affect capex
* BOJ must study multiple indicators to gauge price trend
* Ishida says "unproductive" to fret of timing for hitting
goal
(Adds quotes from news conference)
By Leika Kihara
KYOTO, Japan, July 30 The Bank of Japan must be
vigilant to the risk its massive stimulus programme could
overheat the economy and create financial imbalances in the long
run, board member Koji Ishida said on Thursday.
The former banking executive said he saw no immediate signs
the central bank's aggressive money printing was sowing the
seeds of an asset bubble.
But his warning about the long-term costs of the BOJ's
aggressive money printing contrasts with the views of Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda, who has mostly dismissed such risks and talked
up the near-term benefits of the stimulus programme.
"It's necessary to look carefully, from a long-term
perspective, whether there is no build-up in risks to Japan's
financial system," Ishida told business leaders in Kyoto,
western Japan.
He also said the economy will emerge from a soft patch in
the current quarter and sustain improvements in the broad price
trend, suggesting that no imminent monetary easing was
forthcoming.
Ishida was among four of the nine board members who voted
against the BOJ's decision to expand stimulus last October to
prevent slumping oil prices, and a subsequent slowdown in
inflation, from delaying a sustained exit from deflation.
DEEP BOARD RIFT
His comments underscore a deep rift within the BOJ board
between members confident of the success of the bank's stimulus
programme, and those becoming increasingly worried about its
demerits - such as distorting market functions.
Many BOJ officials see little need to expand stimulus for
now. Their view is that inflation, which has ground to a halt
due to last year's oil-price rout, will accelerate toward the
BOJ's 2 percent target by September next year as the economy
improves steadily.
Ishida is reluctant to top up asset purchases, even as core
consumer inflation - the BOJ's key price gauge - has ground to
a halt.
He said the BOJ must look at various indicators in measuring
inflation including one gauge that strips away the effect of
housing costs, which have kept falling.
Measured by that index, annual consumer inflation hit 1.5
percent in May, near the BOJ's target, according to a graph
Ishida showed the business leaders.
He brushed aside the need to act even if inflation does not
hit 2 percent precisely by September next year, stressing that
the bank's price target was a flexible one.
"It's unproductive to discuss too much in detail the
specific timing (for meeting the target)," he told a news
conference.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Richard Borsuk)