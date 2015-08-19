* Devaluation in China's yuan could hit broader Asian demand
* BOJ hoping exporters will drive wage growth, consumption
* BOJ reluctant to add to massive monetary stimulus
* If export demand falls, pressure grows for more BOJ easing
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 20 China's devaluation of the yuan
exposes an undefended flank in the Bank of Japan's efforts to
jolt its flagging economy out of decades of deflation, which
rely heavily on a solid pick-up in overseas demand.
A growing number of Japan's central bankers are privately
voicing concern that the problems behind China's currency move
will hit Asian demand harder than expected, threatening a
Japanese export rebound they hope will stave off the need for
another splurge of monetary easing.
Since April 2013 the bank has ploughed 170 trillion yen
($1.37 trillion) into a radical quantitative easing programme
that some, including some policymakers on the bank's board,
think has gone far enough - particularly given its questionable
returns. Inflation remains barely above zero, for all the
firepower thrown at it.
Many are wary of the rising costs of the programme, the
potential for asset bubbles, and the distortion to markets -
especially the government bond market, which is increasingly
dominated by the BOJ. Some also fear the programme lets central
government off the hook on fiscal reform, too.
When the BOJ reviews its long-term forecasts in October,
sources familiar with its thinking say it would be very
reluctant - and at this point still unlikely - to act again, but
if China's woes hit exports enough to push Japan into recession
this quarter, it cannot be ruled out.
"The risks surrounding Asia have risen. But it's too early
to give up," said one of the sources, adding that China's
troubles alone won't trigger immediate BOJ action.
At the moment, analysts still mostly agree with the bank
that growth will rebound in July-September after contracting in
April-June.
But a new slump in oil prices, weak domestic consumption and
fragile overseas demand have rekindled market speculation the
BOJ may be forced to ease in October.
TURNING TIDE
For now, Japanese policymakers remain sanguine on the yuan's
devaluation. As long as it doesn't go much further than the 3
percent it has already fallen, an uptick in cheaper Chinese
imports will have a negligible impact on its efforts to raise
inflation.
But some fear Beijing's action might be just the opening
salvo in a bid to use currency policy to arrest a deepening
slowdown that could hurt broader Asian demand and therefore
Japan's exporters.
The BOJ is banking on export profits to help fuel a rise in
wages that in turn would underpin growth in domestic consumption
and a virtuous cycle that would push inflation towards its 2
percent target.
If that cycle is disrupted, the head of steam generated by
its massive money-printing stimulus would fall flat.
The importance of an export drive loomed ever larger after
data on Monday showed Japanese GDP shrank in April-June thanks
to soft consumption.
Japanese exporters are already feeling the pinch in China.
Industrial and military equipment maker Komatsu saw
operating profit slide 22 percent in April-June as demand for
its construction machinery in China halved from a year ago.
Hitachi Construction Machinery also took a hit from
slumping Chinese demand for its power shovels.
"The Chinese government calls it the 'new normal', but from
where we're standing things are abnormal right now," said Tetsuo
Katsurayama, the company's chief financial officer.
There is as yet scant political pressure for BOJ action.
Government officials have even signalled that further BOJ
easing would be unwelcome if it spurs further falls in the yen,
pushing up import costs and denting consumption.
But some analysts suspect the political tide could turn if
the economy remains weak, especially with premier Shinzo Abe's
support slipping ahead of upper house elections next year.
While Economics Minister Akira Amari said there were no
plans to prepare a fresh stimulus package, some lawmakers are
already calling for extra fiscal spending of around 3 trillion
yen.
"The BOJ has blamed oil for tame inflation, but the economy
has also been too weak to accelerate inflation," said Hideo
Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"If growth remains weak enough to trigger fiscal spending,
the BOJ probably has no choice but to deploy stimulus too."
($1 = 124.2800 yen)
(Editing by Will Waterman)