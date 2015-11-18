* Kuroda more vocal in demanding wage hikes
* Business mood, capex now trigger for BOJ action
* BOJ set to keep policy steady this week
* BOJ may hold off on easing for longer than expected
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Nov 19 Japan's central bank governor is
urging companies to do more to tackle deflation, a tacit
admission that his massive money-printing exercise has failed so
far and that policymakers are losing faith in the point of
delivering more of the same.
When Governor Haruhiko Kuroda began the stimulus programme
in 2013, he said the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was responsible for
generating inflation and shouldn't make excuses for missing its
target, but now castigates companies for a "deflationary
mindset" and not spending enough on wages and investment.
He had previously said the stimulus, known as QQE, was
designed to change that mindset.
"It's true that wages and inflation haven't accelerated
much, despite deploying such a huge stimulus programme," said a
source familiar with the BOJ's thinking. "In that sense, QQE
hasn't been a success yet."
Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in the year to
September, the second straight monthly decline, and BOJ
officials admit the downward pressure from falling energy costs
will persist until around the middle of next year.
Despite cutting both its growth and inflation forecasts last
month, the bank made no further easing measures and is widely
expected to keep its powder dry again at Thursday's rate
review.
"Top BOJ officials are clearly becoming aware that QQE isn't
working and that they are running out of policy ammunition,"
said a former BOJ board member who retains close contact with
policymakers. "That's why they want to use their limited policy
ammunition very cautiously."
Kuroda has also appeared to backpedal on what he once said
was his key mission to achieve 2 percent inflation as quickly as
possible. More recently he has talked of achieving "moderate"
inflation, and the timeframe has slipped repeatedly.
BOJ officials still say they won't hesitate to ease if risks
threaten their price target, but there now appears little
urgency, and there are considerable downsides to factor in.
The QQE programme is already monopolising the market for
government bonds, drying up liquidity and pushing two-year
yields negative.
Though nearly half of analysts polled by Reuters last week
still think the BOJ will ease again in January, it is
increasingly difficult to envisage what might trigger it.
The BOJ shrugged off cuts to its projections, and Monday's
data showing the economy slipped into recession is also unlikely
to nudge officials, who have said a modest contraction in growth
alone won't lead to immediate easing.
Sources familiar with its thinking say it will consider
easing only if weakness in overseas demand persists long enough
to dent business confidence, hitting investment plans and
discouraging wage rises.
"The threshold for monetary easing has become considerably
high," said Hideo Kumano, a former BOJ official who is now chief
economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"Kuroda seems to be reverting to the old BOJ style, when
policy decisions weren't rule-based and were arbitrary."
(Editing by Will Waterman)