* BOJ maintains massive stimulus programme
* Offers bleaker view on inflation expectations
* Kuroda says no limit to how long QQE can last
By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Nov 19 The Bank of Japan kept its
monetary stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday, with Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda holding fast to his view that the corporate
capital expenditure vital to economic growth will pick up -
suggesting that no new monetary easing is imminent.
The BOJ offered a slightly more cautious view on inflation
expectations - or how the public perceives future price moves -
than at last month's meeting, underscoring its concerns over a
lack of success in nudging companies into boosting wages and
investment.
"The BOJ places a lot of importance on inflation
expectations, so they would have to consider more easing if
inflation expectations weaken further," said Norio Miyagawa, a
senior economist at Mizuho Securities.
Kuroda stressed that there was no change to his commitment
of trying to achieve his 2 percent inflation target at the
earliest date possible, a sign he won't hesitate to ease policy
should economic conditions threaten achieving the target.
He shrugged off the view held by many investors that the BOJ
won't able to sustain its stimulus programme, dubbed
"quantitative and qualitative easing" (QQE), for too long as its
huge government bond purchases are already drying up liquidity.
"There was never a specific timing set in advance on how
long QQE will last," Kuroda told a post-meeting news conference.
"I don't think we will face any problem continuing this
programme."
As widely expected, the BOJ reiterated its pledge to
increase base money, or cash and deposits at the central bank,
at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($650 billion) through
purchases of government bonds and risky assets.
It also kept intact its assessment that Japan's economy
continues to recover moderately.
EXPORTS BOTTOMING OUT?
Japan's economy relapsed into recession in July-September,
while exports showed initial signs of bottoming out in October
as strong U.S.-bound shipments offset some of the pain from
China's slowdown.
Kuroda shrugged off the July-September contraction as due
largely to declines in inventory, saying that consumption
remained resilient and exports will rebound over time.
While acknowledging that there were some delays in capital
expenditure, he expressed confidence that companies will start
deploying some of their record profits on investment and wage
increases.
"There are risks such as slowdowns in China and other
emerging economies ... Still, capital expenditure will increase,
albeit with some delays," he said.
Kuroda has been urging firms to do more to tackle deflation,
a tacit admission that his massive money-printing exercise has
failed so far and that policymakers are losing faith in the
value of delivering yet more of the same.
At the previous rate review, the BOJ held off on easing
despite cutting its growth forecasts and delaying the timing for
hitting its 2 percent price growth goal by six months.
Nearly half of the analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ
to ease in January, when continued declines in oil costs may
force it to cut its quarterly inflation forecasts yet again.
Sources familiar with its thinking say the BOJ will consider
easing only if weakness in overseas demand persists long enough
to dent business confidence, which would in turn hit investment
plans and further discourage wage rises.
($1 = 123.4000 yen)
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional
reporting by Stanley White and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Eric
Meijer)