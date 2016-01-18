* Wage hike momentum fails to gather steam - BOJ report
* BOJ says small firms wary of raising base salaries
* Kuroda says economy to keep recovering moderately
* BOJ maintains rosy view on regional areas of Japan
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Jan 18 The Bank of Japan expressed
disappointment at how slowly companies are raising pay despite a
tightening job market, suggesting its readiness to expand
stimulus if the recent market turmoil further delays wage hikes.
But BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda maintained his upbeat view
on the economy and offered no clear signs that additional
stimulus may be forthcoming this month.
"Japan's economy is expected to continue recovering
moderately," he told a meeting of the BOJ's regional branch
managers on Monday, making no mention of the global market
turmoil that has sent Tokyo stocks tumbling.
Wage growth is crucial to the BOJ's goal of accelerating
inflation - now barely above zero - to 2 percent, as higher
wages give consumers more money to spend and let firms raise
prices.
In a report on Japan's regional economies, the BOJ said some
firms in big cities are keen to raise salaries. But it signalled
frustration with the pace of increases nationwide.
"Many small- and medium-sized companies in regional areas
remain cautious of raising regular pay for permanent employees,"
the central bank said in the quarterly report.
"For now, momentum toward raising salaries next fiscal year
has failed to gain steam," with many firms wary of a shrinking
domestic market and global uncertainties, it said.
The gloomy view on wages underscores the challenges the BOJ
faces in eradicating Japan's sticky deflationary mindset.
Slumping oil costs have weighed on consumer prices and
inflation expectations, keeping alive anticipation of more
easing as early as the Jan. 28-29 rate review.
YEN RISE CLOUDS OUTLOOK
"Developments in wages could definitely impact monetary
policy," said Daiju Aoki, economist at UBS Securities.
"I think the BOJ can wait and see, but the risk is corporate
sentiment worsens due to financial market turmoil. Sentiment
matters for wages."
The BOJ maintained its rosy assessment for seven of nine
regional economies.
It was the most upbeat in nearly eight years on Tokai, home
to Toyota Motor Corp, but cut the assessment for Kinki,
western Japan, where Panasonic Corp is based, due to
sluggish emerging market demand for machinery.
Kinki's companies "are doing well now but some are voicing
concern over the outlook," said Atsushi Miyanoya, head of the
BOJ's branch overseeing the region.
The yen's rebound to around 117 to the dollar caught some
exporters off guard, as many of them prefer the currency pair to
move stably around 120 yen, he said.
