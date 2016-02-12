* Negative rates will help stimulate economy-Kuroda
* Kuroda meets PM Abe, discusses global markets
* Kuroda declines to comment on FX rates
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 12 Japanese policymakers on Friday
said they would seek a global policy response from G20 nations
to world market turbulence, as the country's central bank
governor dismissed suggestions the rout was caused by the bank's
new negative interest rate policy.
Underscoring Tokyo's alarm over the relentless drop in stock
prices, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with Kuroda for the
first time in nearly five months to discuss global economic and
market developments.
"I explained the BOJ's thinking on quantitative and
qualitative easing with negative interest rates and its
effects," Kuroda told reporters after the meeting, adding that
Abe made no particular remarks on monetary policy.
Kuroda declined to comment on recent yen moves and what he
discussed with Abe on currency policy.
Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 5 pct to a fresh
16-month low on Friday, while the yen remained near a
15-month high against the dollar as investors flocked to the
safety of the Japanese currency on concerns about the health of
European banks and the global economic outlook.
Verbal threats of intervention by Finance Minister Taro Aso
failed to knock the yen lower. Yen strength has added to
headaches for the BOJ, whose adoption of negative interest rates
last month has so far failed to produce a sustained positive
stock market impact amid a wider market rout.
Aso and his subordinates at the Finance Ministry said they
will look to see whether G20 finance leaders can agree on policy
coordination when they meet in Shanghai later this month.
"There are a lot of deep-rooted problems behind recent
market moves. Naturally, we have to look at ways we can promote
policy coordination heading into the G20 meeting," top currency
diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa told reporters on Friday.
Earlier, Kuroda said the BOJ's negative rate policy will
help stimulate the economy by lowering borrowing costs,
dismissing criticism that the policy move has aggravated the
market turmoil by stoking fears it will further squeeze bank
profits.
"I don't think the BOJ's negative rate policy is behind (the
recent market turbulence)," Kuroda told parliament on Friday.
"Excessive risk aversion is spreading among global
investors," he said, adding that he will carefully watch how
recent market moves could affect Japan's economy and prices.
He also reiterated that the BOJ would not hesitate to expand
monetary stimulus further if needed to achieve its 2 percent
inflation target.
The BOJ cut the benchmark interest rate to below zero last
month, stunning investors with another bold move to stimulate
the economy as volatile markets and slowing global growth
threaten its efforts to overcome deflation.
