* BOJ to implement Jan. 29 decision on negative rates
* Since then, Japan stocks down 8.5 pct, yen up 6.5 pct vs
dlr
* 10-year JGB futures imply volatility above 5 percent
* BOJ running out of options - analysts, economists
By Hideyuki Sano and Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Feb 16 The Bank of Japan implements
negative interest rates on Tuesday in a radical plan already
deemed a failure by financial markets, highlighting Tokyo's lack
of options to spur growth as global markets sputter.
The central bank, putting into effect a Jan. 29 decision
that stunned investors, will charge banks 0.1 percent for
parking additional reserves with the BOJ - in a bid to push down
interest rates and encourage banks, businesses and savers to
spend and invest.
While the negative-rate announcement briefly drove down the
yen and buoyed Japanese share prices, markets quickly reversed
as the policy backfired with investors.
"It's getting clearer that Abenomics is a paper tiger," said
Seiya Nakajima, chief economist at Office Niwa, a consultancy,
referring to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy mix of monetary
easing, spending and reform.
"The impact of monetary easing is similar to currency
intervention. The first time they do it, there's a huge impact.
But as they repeat it, the impact will wane," said Nakajima.
Though senior BOJ officials were at pains to say they had
calibrated only a minor impact on Japanese banks, their stock
prices plunged, contributing to a global meltdown in financial
shares that drove the latest leg down in the global market rout.
BAD TIMING
To some extent, the BOJ was beset by bad timing, as global
markets were already in a tailspin over concerns about China's
slowdown, U.S. rate hikes and cratering oil prices. Still, the
reaction appeared to fly in the face of BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda's assertion that his policy was having its intended
effects.
"It seems as though the BOJ's action triggered the market
moves," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management. "But a better explanation would be
that concerns elsewhere overwhelmed the BOJ action."
In the 11 days since the BOJ board's announcement, the
benchmark Nikkei index has fallen 8.5 percent, despite a
sharp rebound on Monday, while the yen has climbed 6.5 percent
against the dollar.
Japanese bank shares have slumped by as much as
30 percent as it is considered unpalatable for them to pass on
negative rates as a surcharge on depositors, who already barely
get any interest on their savings. Negative rates could push
down bank operating profits by 8-15 percent, Standard and Poor's
said.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
initially fell below zero on the easing - a first among Group of
Seven economies. But it has recovered from minus 0.035 percent
last week to 0.090 percent above zero, with Japanese markets
becoming more unstable as investors are at a loss on how to
reckon fair value.
Prices on 10-year JGB futures imply volatility above 5
percent, a 2.5-year high and more than triple the
level at the start of the year. This high volatility could
persist, and the BOJ has only itself to blame, some market
players say.
IN DEFENCE
Kuroda told parliament it wasn't the BOJ's policy but
"excessive risk aversion" that was behind the global market
turbulence.
And BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso told a New York
audience on Friday that the new, three-tiered rate scheme "is
carefully designed to mitigate aggressive impact on banks'
profitability while ensuring the effect of negative rates on
prices in financial markets."
But a former BOJ official who retains close contact with
central bankers said this "is essentially saying that the effect
of its policy itself is limited," adding: "If the move was aimed
at weakening the yen, it failed completely."
Some BOJ officials privately worry whether the central bank
can keep gobbling up JGBs at the current pace of $700 billion a
year, as negative rates would discourage financial institutions
from piling up the cash they would earn by selling JGBs to the
BOJ. Japan's three 'megabanks' have scrambled to buy JGBs and
corporate bonds, seeking whatever meagre interest they can earn
without taking on much risk.
While Kuroda notes the BOJ can cut rates deeper below zero,
market participants say there's little hope that more of the
same would have a beneficial effect.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Leika Kihara; Editing by
William Mallard and Ian Geoghegan)