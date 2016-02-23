(Adds more Kuroda quotes, background)
TOKYO Feb 24 Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda said Japan's central bank would not push interest rates
further into negative territory without considering the impact
such a move could have on the economy and consumer prices, the
Asahi newspaper reported.
"There is plenty of room to cut interest rates further. But
achieving negative rates itself is not our primary purpose,"
Kuroda said in an interview published on Wednesday.
"We won't push rates further toward negative territory
without looking at developments in the economy and prices," he
added.
The BOJ unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate below
zero last month, stunning investors with another move to
stimulate the economy as volatile markets and slowing global
growth threaten its efforts to overcome deflation.
The move has drawn criticism from some lawmakers for failing
to arrest an unwelcome yen rise that hurts Japan's exports, and
from financial institutions that fear the step will squeeze
their already diminishing returns on lending.
Kuroda defended the decision, saying negative rates would
push down mortgage rates and corporate borrowing costs and help
stimulate the economy, which "continues to improve moderately."
He said he would explain the thinking behind the BOJ's
negative rate policy at the G20 finance leaders' gathering in
Shanghai later this week.
The G20 finance leaders will also likely discuss China's
currency policy given global calls for Beijing to enhance its
communication with markets on how it guides the yuan, Kuroda
said in the interview conducted on Monday.
