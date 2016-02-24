TOKYO Feb 24 Europe's experience with negative
interest rates suggests the Bank of Japan's adoption of the same
policy is unlikely to spur lending to businesses and households,
Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday.
The BOJ's negative interest rate is unlikely to make it
cheaper for the government to borrow because funding costs are
already very low and only a fraction of outstanding debt will be
refinanced at lower rates, Moody's said in a report.
The policy could lessen domestic investors' appetite for
government debt that underpins Japan's A1 rating with a stable
outlook, Moody's said.
"As far as negative interest rates are concerned, the
evidence from Europe points to a limited pass-through to
Japanese households and corporates," said Michael Taylor,
managing director and chief credit officer for Asia at Moody's.
The BOJ stunned investors last month by adopting a negative
0.1 percent interests rate, which means it charges commercial
banks that amount on a small portion of reserves they keep at
the central bank.
The BOJ took its cues from the European Central Bank as well
as central banks in Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark, which have
all previously introduced negative interest rates.
The yen's gains versus the dollar since the BOJ decided the
policy shows investors do not expect negative rates to improve
inflation, and it is unclear whether this policy will cause the
yen to weaken in the future, Moody's said.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has repeatedly indicated he is
prepared to cut rates again to meet its 2 percent inflation
target around the first half of fiscal 2017.
The central bank is also buying government debt at an annual
pace of 80 trillion yen ($713.90 billion) as part of
quantitative easing, but the central bank has delayed the timing
of its price target four times since it began these debt
purchases in 2013.
Economists and some BOJ board members say 2 percent
inflation is unlikely due to downward pressure from oil prices
and weak domestic demand.
