TOKYO, April 5 Bank of Japan policymakers will
likely debate the possibility of easing monetary policy further
at a rate review this month, as a raft of gloomy data threatens
their scenario that a moderate economic recovery will accelerate
inflation towards a 2 percent target, sources familiar with
their thinking said.
If the central bank were to act, it would more likely
increase asset purchases than cut interest rates, the sources
said, as financial institutions are still scrambling to adjust
to a negative rate policy deployed in January.
But a decision on whether to ease at the April 27-28 review
will be a close call as many BOJ officials are wary of using
their limited policy tools again so soon, especially as the
negative rate move has proved unpopular among the public.
"It will be a question of whether the BOJ feels it has
forestalled risks in January or whether they feel that January's
action wasn't enough," said one of the people familiar with the
BOJ's thinking.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Sumio Ito and Yoshifumi Takemoto;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)