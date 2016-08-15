(Repeats Monday story with no changes)
* Markets focusing on BOJ's policy review due Sept
* Most likely option would be fine-tuning of QQE
* More radical policy makeover isn't off table -sources
* One idea is to shift goal from base money to rates
* Ditching base money target could trigger bond sell-off
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Aug 15 The Bank of Japan's policy review
could put up for debate its target for expanding base money
through massive asset purchases, sources say, but the challenge
would be to avoid spooking bond markets used to years of
unprecedented buying.
The BOJ's announcement last month of a thorough review of
its policy and its effects triggered a sharp bond sell-off as
investors feared the central bank, wary of its dwindling policy
tools, might lean toward reducing its government bond purchases.
It is currently buying roughly 110-120 trillion yen in bonds
each year to meet its pledge to expand base money - or cash and
deposits in circulation - by an annual 80 trillion yen ($790
billion).
But after initial successes in the asset-buying programme,
which is aimed at ending two decades of deflationary pressure,
prices are falling again.
Sources told Reuters last week that the BOJ had already
prepared an outline of the review that will maintain its pledge
to hit 2 percent inflation as soon as possible.
That suggested that the most likely outcome of the review
might be modest fine-tuning of its "quantitative and qualitative
easing" (QQE) programme, which combines buying bonds and riskier
assets with negative interest rates.
Tweaks might include changing the average duration of bonds
the BOJ holds, currently between seven and 12 years, so that the
central bank has more flexibility over which bonds to buy when
assessing market supply and demand.
But sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking say a more
radical makeover of the programme isn't off the table.
One option could be to shift its target from base money to
long-term interest rates, which would relieve the BOJ from the
pressure to keep up the current level of bond buying, which
could soon exhaust the available supply.
"The BOJ is now in a war of attrition, which means it needs
to try and extend the lifespan of QQE," said one source.
"Reconsidering the base money target could be one solution."
LONG-TERM TARGET
The idea of reviewing the base money target, floated by
several former BOJ executives, has gained support from some in
the central bank who have grown doubtful on whether more money
printing will help hit 2 percent inflation, the sources said.
"If the BOJ's main goal is to push down long-term rates, one
feasible idea is to set an interest rate cap. The BOJ already
holds enormous amounts of government bonds, so it can probably
keep yields low without buying too much further," said Hideo
Hayakawa, a former top BOJ economist who is well versed in the
bank's policy.
"This may be the better option, particularly for a country
like Japan, which has a huge fiscal deficit," said Hayakawa,
whose views are closely followed by incumbent policymakers.
To be clear, there is no consensus yet on how the
comprehensive review could affect the direction of monetary
policy. It is also uncertain whether this will emerge as a
strong option as debate on the review heats up.
But the fact the review is taking place underscores a
growing feeling within the BOJ that some changes need to be made
to QQE.
SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS
The BOJ already holds a third of the entire government bond
market, and the International Monetary Fund has warned the BOJ
will run out of bonds to buy in coming years.
Some on the BOJ board, such as former market economists
Takehiro Sato and Takahide Kiuchi, have also warned of the side
effects of the aggressive bond purchases, such as drying up
market liquidity.
With prices sliding three years into the adoption of QQE,
there is also less conviction within the BOJ that expanding
money printing to meet the base money target has had much impact
on inflation expectations.
These factors all heighten the allure of abandoning the base
money target, but that risks triggering a sell-off in the
government bond market if traders fear the BOJ is withdrawing
its stimulus programme, the sources said.
The BOJ could try to limit the risk by committing to keep
long-term rates below a certain level, though some BOJ officials
worry that any tweaking of the base money target could hurt
already weak inflation expectations.
The idea would also face resistance from BOJ Deputy Governor
Kikuo Iwata, among the architects of QQE and a staunch believer
that printing more money will push up inflation.
Still, the idea would give the BOJ some welcome wiggle room
in its bond buying programme, as its rapidly expanding balance
sheet boosts the potential losses it would suffer from sharp
falls in bond prices.
"It's uncertain whether a cap on long-term rates would work.
But it won't be surprising if there was some debate on what to
do with the base money target," another of the sources said.
($1 = 101.2900 yen)
(Editing by John Mair and Will Waterman)