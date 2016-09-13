TOKYO, Sept 14 The Bank of Japan plans to make its controversial negative interest rate policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing, promising to weigh further cuts as expansions to asset buying near their limits, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The central bank may make its massive government bond purchases more flexible but maintain its pledge to increase its holdings at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen ($780 billion), the paper said without citing sources.

The plan will be part of the BOJ's comprehensive assessment of its stimulus programme, which combines negative rates with a massive asset-buying programme, at next week's rate review.

Such changes would underscore a growing concern within the central bank over its dwindling policy options, with more than three years of aggressive bond purchases having dried up market liquidity and failing to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target.

Whether the BOJ will actually deepen negative rates next week will depend on yen moves and the board's debate on the state of the economy, the Nikkei said.

By shifting its focus on negative rates, the BOJ will have more options to draw on in case a slower-than-expected U.S. interest rate hike triggers a yen spike, it said.

It added negative rates to its asset-buying programme in February in a renewed effort to push up prices. But the move has failed to address unwelcome yen rises and drew criticism from financial institutions for squeezing already thin margins.

BOJ officials have also become increasingly wary of the costs of negative rates, which have flattened the yield curve more than they had expected and raised concerns that it would impair financial intermediation.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the bank will scrutinise the pros and cons of each of its tools in the comprehensive assessment due at the Sept. 20-21 rate review.

Sources have told Reuters that the BOJ is studying several options to steepen the bond yield curve, including ways to cut short- to medium-term bond yields while pushing up super-long yields from undesirably low levels.

The BOJ may consider reducing purchases of government bonds with maturities longer than 25 years to push up super-long yields and give financial institutions a better environment for earning returns, the Nikkei said.

Purchases of shorter-term bonds could be increased to compensate, as some claim overall buying should be kept at the current pace, the paper said. ($1 = 102.5400 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alan Crosby)