KYOTO, Japan Nov 30 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday there was no quick
fix for Europe's debt woes, which could weigh on global growth
and represented the biggest risk for Japan's economic outlook.
He also said Japanese policymakers must take resolute action
if currency market moves are out of line with economic
fundamentals.
Nishimura, a statistics expert and former professor at the
University of Tokyo, has been among board members more
pessimistic about Japan's economic outlook.
Following are key quotes from Nishimura's speech to business
leaders in Kyoto, western Japan:
JAPAN UNCERTAINTIES
(from speech)
"Slowing overseas growth, the yen's rise and Thailand's
flooding will likely affect Japan's economy for the time being.
After that, the economy will likely resume a moderate recovery
as demand for reconstruction from the March earthquake gradually
picks up and overseas growth heightens again, driven by emerging
and resource-rich economies ...
"Various uncertainties exist to our baseline scenario. The
biggest risk undoubtedly is developments in Europe's sovereign
debt problem, and how they affect financial markets and the
global economy. This problem is already having a huge effect on
the global economy and may weigh on global growth ahead."
POLICY
(from news conference)
"We need to carefully watch changes in the economic
situation, understand them, consider policy options as well as
desirable policy and implement policy as necessary."
EUROPE
(from news conference)
"I decline to make specific comments on a possible boost in
the IMF's funding ability but as Europe's debt problems have
gained significance globally, it is natural to expect an
important economic organisation such as the IMF to play its
role.
"As an important member of the IMF, Japan in general should
do whatever it can to enhance the IMF's functions."
(from speech)
"In Europe, waning market confidence over the region's
finances is heightening concern over the stability of its
banking system. That in turn is hurting sentiment and the
economy ...
"Europe's sovereign debt problems are essentially the result
of expanding imbalances in the region ... thus we need to be
aware that there is no immediate silver bullet for solving its
problems. It would be hard to see Europe returning to pre-crisis
conditions."
"There is very high uncertainty over developments regarding
Europe's debt problems ... Market tension over Europe's debt
woes will likely remain high for a long period of time."
U.S. ECONOMY
(from speech)
"We've recently seen an increasing number of data
overshooting estimates, and worries about a double-dip or
further worsening of economic conditions have eased compared
with around spring to summer of this year.
"But improvement in the job market is very slow and the pace
of economic recovery is very modest ... If pessimism over the
U.S. economy resurfaces it could trigger sudden turmoil in
global markets."
MARKETS
(from news conference)
"The yen's rise is just one currency trend seen globally. It
is being bought due to a lack of alternatives on the back of
Europe's problems ...
"If shocks arise, this could put further upward pressure on
free-floating currencies. If currency moves are not justified by
economic fundamentals, Japanese policymakers must take an
appropriate response as they have done before.
"Japan's currency market intervention has had a sufficient
impact by helping to convey policymakers' resolve to curb
excessive moves, rather than achieving a specific exchange rate.
"We need to be alert to the risk of yen rises hurting the
overall Japanese economy by worsening business sentiment on top
of exports and revenues."
(from speech)
"We need to be mindful of the fact that the yen will likely
draw demand as a relatively safe currency as risk aversion
increases among global investors amid continued tensions in
global markets ...
"If the yen rises sharply in a way that deviates from
Japan's economic fundamentals, companies may accelerate the pace
at which they shift production overseas in an irrecoverable way.
"When looking at Japan's bond market, yields for short-term
securities are very low, with two-year yields close to 0.1
percent. Corporate borrowing costs are gradually but steadily
falling ...
"As for the stock and REIT (real-estate investment trust
fund) markets, prices haven't risen since the introduction of
the BOJ's comprehensive monetary easing last autumn due to
worsening external conditions.
"But the BOJ's purchases of ETF (exchange-traded funds) and
REIT gave a sense of confidence to the market. Our comprehensive
monetary easing had a positive effect by lowering longer-term
interest rates and preventing market sentiment from becoming
excessively gloomy. That may be one reason why Japan's financial
environment remains stable compared with those of the United
States and Europe."