KYOTO, Japan Nov 30 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said on Wednesday there was no quick fix for Europe's debt woes, which could weigh on global growth and represented the biggest risk for Japan's economic outlook.

He also said Japanese policymakers must take resolute action if currency market moves are out of line with economic fundamentals.

Nishimura, a statistics expert and former professor at the University of Tokyo, has been among board members more pessimistic about Japan's economic outlook.

Following are key quotes from Nishimura's speech to business leaders in Kyoto, western Japan:

JAPAN UNCERTAINTIES

(from speech)

"Slowing overseas growth, the yen's rise and Thailand's flooding will likely affect Japan's economy for the time being. After that, the economy will likely resume a moderate recovery as demand for reconstruction from the March earthquake gradually picks up and overseas growth heightens again, driven by emerging and resource-rich economies ...

"Various uncertainties exist to our baseline scenario. The biggest risk undoubtedly is developments in Europe's sovereign debt problem, and how they affect financial markets and the global economy. This problem is already having a huge effect on the global economy and may weigh on global growth ahead."

POLICY

(from news conference)

"We need to carefully watch changes in the economic situation, understand them, consider policy options as well as desirable policy and implement policy as necessary."

EUROPE

(from news conference)

"I decline to make specific comments on a possible boost in the IMF's funding ability but as Europe's debt problems have gained significance globally, it is natural to expect an important economic organisation such as the IMF to play its role.

"As an important member of the IMF, Japan in general should do whatever it can to enhance the IMF's functions."

(from speech)

"In Europe, waning market confidence over the region's finances is heightening concern over the stability of its banking system. That in turn is hurting sentiment and the economy ...

"Europe's sovereign debt problems are essentially the result of expanding imbalances in the region ... thus we need to be aware that there is no immediate silver bullet for solving its problems. It would be hard to see Europe returning to pre-crisis conditions."

"There is very high uncertainty over developments regarding Europe's debt problems ... Market tension over Europe's debt woes will likely remain high for a long period of time."

U.S. ECONOMY

(from speech)

"We've recently seen an increasing number of data overshooting estimates, and worries about a double-dip or further worsening of economic conditions have eased compared with around spring to summer of this year.

"But improvement in the job market is very slow and the pace of economic recovery is very modest ... If pessimism over the U.S. economy resurfaces it could trigger sudden turmoil in global markets."

MARKETS

(from news conference)

"The yen's rise is just one currency trend seen globally. It is being bought due to a lack of alternatives on the back of Europe's problems ...

"If shocks arise, this could put further upward pressure on free-floating currencies. If currency moves are not justified by economic fundamentals, Japanese policymakers must take an appropriate response as they have done before.

"Japan's currency market intervention has had a sufficient impact by helping to convey policymakers' resolve to curb excessive moves, rather than achieving a specific exchange rate.

"We need to be alert to the risk of yen rises hurting the overall Japanese economy by worsening business sentiment on top of exports and revenues."

(from speech)

"We need to be mindful of the fact that the yen will likely draw demand as a relatively safe currency as risk aversion increases among global investors amid continued tensions in global markets ...

"If the yen rises sharply in a way that deviates from Japan's economic fundamentals, companies may accelerate the pace at which they shift production overseas in an irrecoverable way.

"When looking at Japan's bond market, yields for short-term securities are very low, with two-year yields close to 0.1 percent. Corporate borrowing costs are gradually but steadily falling ...

"As for the stock and REIT (real-estate investment trust fund) markets, prices haven't risen since the introduction of the BOJ's comprehensive monetary easing last autumn due to worsening external conditions.

"But the BOJ's purchases of ETF (exchange-traded funds) and REIT gave a sense of confidence to the market. Our comprehensive monetary easing had a positive effect by lowering longer-term interest rates and preventing market sentiment from becoming excessively gloomy. That may be one reason why Japan's financial environment remains stable compared with those of the United States and Europe."