* Also warns on risk of U.S. economic woes resurfacing
* Sticks to recovery view but says euro zone biggest risk
* Yen rise could accelerate companies' overseas shift
By Rie Ishiguro
KYOTO, Japan, Nov 30 Bank of Japan Deputy
Governor Kiyohiko Nishimura said there is no quick fix for
Europe's debt woes with market tension likely to persist for a
long time, and also warned of global turmoil if there is a
resurgence of worries about the U.S. economy.
"Europe's sovereign debt problems are essentially the result
of expanding imbalances in the region ... thus we need to be
aware that there is no immediate silver bullet for solving its
problems," Nishimura said on Wednesday in a speech to business
leaders in Kyoto, western Japan.
"We need to brace ourselves for global financial market
tension remaining high for a long time."
Nishimura became the latest of the BOJ's nine-member policy
board to warn that the euro zone crisis is the biggest risk for
Japan's economic recovery, adding that it is already having a
major impact on the global economy.
He also said a recent series of benign U.S. data have helped
contain excessive pessimism about the global economy, but if
worries resurface about the world's biggest economy it could
trigger sudden turmoil in global markets.
Nishimura stuck to the BOJ view that Japan's economy is set
to resume a moderate recovery supported by the strength of
emerging economies and reconstruction work, after sustaining the
impact of the global slowdown, the yen's strength and Thai
floods.
Japan's production data for October, released earlier on
Wednesday, was stronger than expected and provided some relief,
as it indicated the economy is moving in line with the scenario
drawn up by the BOJ, which also predicts exports and production
will stay flat for now.
Still, with a recession looming in Europe and growth in the
United States expected to remain slack, the outlook for external
demand is highly uncertain.
The BOJ could offer additional stimulus to help sustain the
economy's recovery depending on how share prices and the yen
perform, analysts say.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis has shown little sign of
letup with investors fleeing the euro-zone bond market, causing
yields in Italy to spike.
In Brussels, European finance ministers agreed to strengthen
the euro zone's bailout fund and said they are consulting the
IMF about more aid as bond yields surge across the region.
Nishimura said global investors continue to buy the yen as a
relatively risk-free asset as it is one of the major currencies
that are liquid and free floating.
"If this characteristic leads to sharp rises in the yen that
are not justified by economic fundamentals, Japanese firms could
accelerate their shift overseas shifts beyond a critical point."
Japan's economy has rebounded from a recession triggered by
the March 11 earthquake and tsunami but is expected to slow
sharply this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies
restoring supply chains and production facilities tails off.
With an expected boost from a $155 billion reconstruction
budget passed this month still some months away, policymakers
may feel pressure to act again.
The BOJ, due to hold its last scheduled policy review of the
year on Dec. 20-21, has signalled its readiness to ease policy
again if its scenario of a moderate recovery comes under threat.
It held policy unchanged earlier this month, having eased a
month earlier, but cut its economic assessment to say the pace
of Japan's recovery is slowing.
Nishimura has been among board members more pessimistic
about Japan's economic outlook and surprised markets by
proposing unsuccessfully in April that the BOJ should boost its
asset purchases. He did not repeat the proposal in subsequent
meetings and has voted with the majority.