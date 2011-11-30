* Also warns on risk of U.S. economic woes resurfacing
* Sticks to recovery view but says euro zone biggest risk
* Yen rise could accelerate companies' overseas shift
* Natural to expect IMF role in solving Europe woes
* R&I puts Japan on watch for possible rating downgrade
By Rie Ishiguro
KYOTO, Japan, Nov 30 There is no quick fix
to Europe's debt woes that threaten to escalate into a more
widespread credit crunch, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kiyohiko
Nishimura warned on Wednesday, voicing policymakers' growing
concern about the deepening damage from the crisis.
Nishimura, known as one of more pessimistic board members,
also said Tokyo must take appropriate action if currency moves
are out of line with economic fundamentals in an attempt to keep
markets on guard against another yen-selling intervention in the
event of a renewed yen spike.
"Europe's sovereign debt problems are essentially the result
of expanding imbalances in the region ... thus we need to be
aware that there is no immediate silver bullet for solving its
problems," Nishimura said in a speech to business leaders in
Kyoto, western Japan.
"We need to brace ourselves for global financial market
tension remaining high for a long time. We must be mindful of
the risk of some shock triggering a widespread credit crunch,"
said Nishimura, who is one of the BOJ's two deputy governors.
Nishimura became the latest of the BOJ's nine-member policy
board to warn that the euro zone debt crisis posed the biggest
risk to Japan's economy with repercussions already felt widely
across the globe.
IMF ROLE
Japan's economy has rebounded from a recession triggered by
the March 11 earthquake and tsunami but is expected to slow
sharply this quarter as the initial spurt driven by companies
restoring supply chains and production facilities tails off.
Data released earlier on Wednesday showed factory output
rose more than expected as automakers continued to restock
inventory overseas after restoring supply chains hit by the
March earthquake.
Nishimura stuck to the BOJ's view that the world's third
largest economy is set to resume a moderate recovery supported
by the strength of emerging economies and reconstruction work.
But he added that the forecast faced various uncertainties
with Europe's debt crisis seen weighing on global growth and on
Japanese exports as the yen continues to draw safe-haven demand.
"We need to be mindful of the fact that the yen will likely
draw demand as a relatively safe currency as risk aversion
increases among global investors amid continued tensions in
global markets," Nishimura said.
"If the yen rises sharply in a way that deviates from
economic fundamentals, companies may accelerate the pace at
which they shift production overseas in an irrecoverable way."
Concern about the impact of the yen's strength and Europe's
debt crisis on Japan's economic recovery prompted its rating
agency R&I announce a review for a possible downgrade of its AAA
rating for the nation's debt.
"R&I positively views the fiscal consolidation stance of
the (Prime Minister Yoshihiko) Noda administration, which took
office at the end of August," it said in a statement.
"Nevertheless, with a delay in implementing measures for
earthquake reconstruction and the persistently strong yen, the
economic recovery lacks strength. Furthermore, the deepening
European sovereign debt crisis and other factors are increasing
uncertainty about external demand."
The BOJ, which meets for a rate review on Dec. 20-21, could
offer additional stimulus to help sustain the economy's recovery
depending on how share prices and the yen perform, analysts say.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis has shown little sign of
letup with investors fleeing the euro-zone bond market, causing
yields in Italy to spike.
In Brussels, European finance ministers agreed to strengthen
the euro zone's bailout fund and said they could ask the
International Monetary Fund about more aid as bond yields surge
across the region.
Nishimura said it would be natural to expect the
International Monetary Fund to play a role in helping resolve
Europe's debt woes, adding that in general Japan should do what
it can to expand the global lender's functions.
Japan intervened in the currency market and eased monetary
policy in October to ease the pain on the export-reliant economy
from sharp yen rises and slowing overseas growth.
The BOJ kept monetary settings unchanged this month but has
signalled its readiness to ease policy again if Japan's economic
recovery comes under threat.
Nishimura surprised markets by proposing unsuccessfully in
April that the BOJ should boost its asset purchases. He did not
repeat the proposal in subsequent meetings and has voted with
the majority.