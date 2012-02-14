TOKYO Feb 14 The Bank of Japan eased its
policy on Tuesday by boosting asset purchases and defined 1
percent inflation as a near-term goal, signalling its resolve to
take further action to beat deflation in the face of growing
political pressure to support a fragile economic recovery.
In a move that surprised markets, the central bank added 10
trillion yen ($130 billion) to its 20 trillion yen pool of funds
set aside for asset purchases, with the increase earmarked
entirely for long-term government bonds.
Following are highlights of policymaker remarks after the
BOJ's surprise decision:
Finance Minister Jun Azumi:
"I welcome the BOJ's aggressive steps to end deflation. The
government and the BOJ plan to continue to work closely together
and I expect the central bank to take firm monetary policy steps
when needed.
"The BOJ has committed to keeping its near-zero interest
rate policy and asset purchases until we can forecast a 1
percent rise in consumer prices. My understanding is that this
is effectively an inflation target.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura:
"I expect the BOJ to continue to cooperate with the
government closely and to exchange information, as well as to
support the economy through appropriate and decisive monetary
policy action."
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa:
"We will be buying massive amounts of government bonds. This
is designed to achieve sustainable economic growth under stable
prices and not for monetising debt.
"While there remains high economic uncertainty in and
outside Japan, the BOJ judged it necessary to further support
recent positive moves through monetary policy to make it even
more certain Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery."
"We have already been implementing powerful monetary
easing to beat deflation (under the previous price framework)...
But as our stance was not communicated fully, we saw room to
revise our wording and thought we could amplify effects through
policy steps to back that change in wording."
"It is absolutely not true that the BOJ caved into
political pressure and did what it did not intend to do. The BOJ
p olicy b oard earnestly
thought about how it can carry out its responsibility.
"The BOJ and government share the same
understanding on what numbers constitute as stable prices.
"Our announcement today was about asset purchases until
the end of this year. We will provide our outlook on prices in
our semiannual reports and based on this we will think about the
next year and beyond. In any case, given the sheer size of the
outstanding balance of assets purchased, we are not thinking
about selling the assets at present."
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa:
"It was appropriate that the BOJ showed the price
stability goal in the medium to long term based on the global
trend towards enhancing transparency in monetary policy
management and strengthening accountability. I expect the BOJ to
continue to make ceaseless efforts to enhance (policy)
transparency.
"The word inflation target carries different meanings
depending on persons, so I won't use such word ... But the BOJ
has taken one step forward as it clearly showed the stance of
aiming for 1 percent inflation for the time
being ... It was one step forward towards eradicating
deflation.
"As I have said before, the government and the BOJ
share the view that we will take firm steps to achieve
an end to deflation."