By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Feb 20 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said his view on the central bank's new price goal was the same as that of Finance Minister Jun Azumi, who had described it as "effectively" an inflation target.

Shirakawa also stressed the central bank's determination to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until consumer inflation of 1 percent was in sight.

"Our stance is clear in that we will pursue powerful monetary easing until 1 percent inflation is foreseen," Shirakawa told parliament on Monday.

The BOJ last week boosted asset purchases and set an inflation goal of 1 percent, pledging to maintain ultra-easy policy until that price level is foreseen in a sign of a more aggressive policy to pull an ailing economy out of deflation.

Shirakawa has said the BOJ avoided describing the goal as an explicit "inflation target" as the term gives the impression it will bind monetary policy strictly to that target without taking into account other factors such as economic developments.

But Azumi, soon after the BOJ's announcement of the price goal, described it as "effectively" an inflation target, suggesting a gap between the central bank and the government on how binding they saw the new commitment.

Shirakawa and Azumi, appearing at the same parliament committee meeting, tried to talk down any differences, saying that they shared a basic understanding on how they saw the BOJ's new price goal and that the only major difference was on how they described it.

"The BOJ said it will aim for consumer inflation of 1 percent for the time being and that until this forecast is met, it will maintain powerful monetary easing," Azumi said. "In that sense, I see it as effectively an inflation target."

Shirakawa also said his views on the BOJ's new price goal was essentially the same as that of Azumi, and similar in nature to the U.S. Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation target.

Most central banks set inflation targets to anchor expectations and prevent prices from rising too quickly. In Japan's case, an inflation goal will act as an incentive to pursue more aggressive easing to stop prices from declining.

Japan has been mired in more than a decade of deflation. Core consumer prices slid 0.3 percent last year as weak domestic demand prevents companies from passing on rising costs to consumers.

As a result, some academics and lawmakers have long argued that the BOJ should set a rigid "inflation target" and bind its monetary policy strictly to that target -- something the central bank has resisted.