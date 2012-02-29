* Japan must act steadily to restore fiscal health-Kamezaki
* Adds Japan likely to maintain current account surplus
* BOJ must continue to be proactive to beat deflation
By Leika Kihara
FUKUOKA, Japan, Feb 29 Japan needs to
learn from Europe and act steadily to restore its fiscal health
to avoid a sudden spike in bond yields, a central bank policy
maker said on Wednesday, calling for bolder social welfare and
tax reforms to fix the country's dire finances.
Bank of Japan board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki also said that
while the central bank must act proactively to support the
fragile economy, monetary easing alone cannot cure chronic ills
plaguing Japan such as its low growth potential and shrinking
working population amid a rapidly ageing society.
"The lesson from Europe's debt problems is that once trust
in a country's finances declines, government bonds may not be
considered a safe asset," Kamezaki told business leaders in
Fukuoka, southern Japan.
"It would be inappropriate to assume that just because
Japanese government bonds have been stably absorbed in the
market, there is no need to worry about the future."
Japan's debt burden is the heaviest among industrialised
economies, and it may not be able to postpone drastic spending
cuts and aggressive tax hikes much longer as Europe's debt
crisis threatens the global economy.
But its unpopular government is struggling to win support
for higher taxes, triggering a warning from Standard & Poor's
that it could lower Japan's sovereign rating if the economy
expands less than expected or if public debt continues to grow.
Kamezaki said there is no guarantee Japan won't face a
market backlash like that of Europe unless it comes up with a
solid plan to restore its fiscal health, warning that one cannot
assume Japan is shielded from a sudden bond sell-off just
because they are mostly held by risk-shy domestic investors.
But he countered views held by some market players that
Japan may soon run a current account deficit, saying that huge
interest and dividend payments from overseas will more than
offset its trade deficit.
"Japan will likely maintain an income surplus given it holds
about 250 trillion yen ($3 trillion) in net foreign assets,"
Kamezaki said.
"I expect no change in the trend of Japan running a current
acount surplus unless the trade deficit expands sharply."
Kamezaki offered few clues on the outlook for monetary
policy, only saying that the BOJ must continue to be proactive
in taking measures to pull Japan out of deflation and achieve
sustainable economic growth.
The BOJ boosted its asset buying programme earlier this
month and set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of
political pressure, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy
to pull the ailing economy out of deflation.
A former trading house executive, Kamezaki has mostly voted
with the board and repeatedly stressed the need to act
pre-emptively against risks to Japan's economy such as sharp yen
rises and slowing overseas growth. His term expires in April.