* Boosting fund supply alone won't beat deflation-Shirakawa
* Group of lawmakers submit list of demands to BOJ
* BOJ seen extending loan scheme for growth sectors
By Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, March 2 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said consumer prices will gradually rise in
the coming years, but that has not kept a group of ruling party
lawmakers from demanding a higher price goal and further
monetary stimulus in March.
Shirakawa said that while consumer inflation is currently
flat, it will gradually pick up as the economy recovers due to a
rebound in global growth and domestic fiscal spending for
reconstruction from last year's earthquake and tsunami.
"We will continue with monetary easing until consumer
inflation of 1 percent is in sight," he told a parliamentary
committee on Friday, adding that price rises driven by temporary
factors such as a spike in crude oil costs alone would not
trigger a reversal of the bank's ultra-loose policy.
He also stressed that while monetary policy eventually
determines the long-term trend for prices, boosting central bank
fund supply alone would not immediately push up prices and that
deregulation and other measures to lift productivity were also
needed.
The yen fell and Tokyo stock prices rose after the BOJ
increased asset purchases by 10 trillion yen ($123 billion) and
set an inflation goal of 1 percent in the face of political
pressure, signalling a more aggressive monetary policy.
But some politicians are keeping up the pressure. A group of
ruling party lawmakers on Friday submitted to Deputy Governor
Kiyohiko Nishimura a list of proposals including calls for it to
ease policy again in March and set a higher inflation goal of 2
percent.
It handed the same proposals to Seiji Maehara, the ruling
party's policy chief, on Thursday.
The list by the 75-member group, which includes former
cabinet members, is unlikely to make much headway given Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda has welcomed February's BOJ action and
appears in no mood to pile fresh pressure on the bank.
But it shows that despite February's action, some lawmakers
feel the BOJ is not doing enough to address deflation. Many
analysts expect the bank to come under even more pressure for
action if the yen renews its rise or the economy loses steam.
Japan's core consumer prices fell an annual 0.1 percent in
January, marking the fourth consecutive month of declines,
suggesting mild deflation may persist this year as lacklustre
wage growth curtails domestic demand.
Having just eased policy last month and with the yen off
record highs, the BOJ prefers to stand pat on monetary policy at
its next rate review on March 12-13. It is instead expected to
extend a separate loan programme aimed at encouraging banks to
lend more to industries with growth potential.
Deputy Governor Nishimura, appearing in the same
parliamentary committee as Shirakawa, said the loan scheme
proved effective as an impetus for banks to seek and nurture
companies with potential.
"The BOJ recognizes that boosting Japan's growth potential
is extremely important so it will continue to implement the
scheme appropriately," he said, signalling readiness to keep it
in place beyond the March deadline.
BOJ board member Hidetoshi Kamezaki also said on Wednesday
that the scheme had been successful in nudging banks into
lending more to sectors with potential such as clean energy and
nursing care.
In its latest long-term projections issued in January, the
BOJ forecasts core consumer inflation of 0.1 percent in the year
beginning in April and 0.5 percent the following year. It will
review these forecasts in April.