By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, March 8 Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank will do its utmost to
beat deflation and keep a close eye on the economic and price
outlook, signalling readiness to loosen monetary policy again if
needed to support a budding recovery.
In a sign of lingering pressure for action, even after last
month's surprise monetary easing, a senior ruling party official
said he wanted the BOJ to continue sending a strong message to
markets on its resolve of pulling the country out of deflation.
"I welcome the February monetary easing to a certain extent
but it's important to continue (acting)," Seiji Maehara, the
Democratic Party's policy chief, told a news conference on
Thursday.
The BOJ surprised markets last month by easing monetary
policy and setting a 1 percent inflation goal, suggesting a more
aggressive monetary policy stance to beat deflation, which has
been plaguing Japan for more than a decade.
"We feel very strongly that it's very important to pull
Japan out of deflation and achieve sustainable economic growth
amid stable prices," Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee on
Thursday.
The BOJ is expected to extend a loan scheme for growth
industries at a policy-setting meeting ending next Tuesday. Many
in the bank prefer to hold off on easing policy again unless
developments in Europe jolt financial markets.
But the central bank remains under pressure to follow up
with last month's easing with another "big bang" stimulus, which
means additional monetary easing next month cannot be ruled out,
say some analysts.