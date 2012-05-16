By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO May 16 The Bank of Japan fell short of
its target for buying government bonds on Wednesday for the
first time since introducing an asset-buying scheme in 2010, the
latest sign it is pumping more cash than markets can swallow.
In Wednesday's operation, the BOJ drew offers of 480.5
billion yen ($6 billion) for JGBs with one to two years to
maturity, below its 600 billion yen target.
"Markets for two-year JGBs are so tight that there is not
much left for the BOJ to buy," said Tomohiko Katsu, deputy
general manager of Shinsei Bank's asset liability management
division.
With two-year bond yields stuck at 0.1 percent and having
almost no room to go further down, banks are also reluctant to
sell their holdings of those bonds, he added.
Another operation for JGBs with longer duration of up to 3
years saw offers surpassing its smaller target of 100 billion
yen.
The BOJ last month boosted the asset-buying scheme and
pledged to buy longer dated bonds in a move seen as symbolic to
show its determination to beat deflation.
"The BOJ could consider cutting down its JGB buying of
shorter maturities and buy more longer-dated ones in the
future," Katsu said.
With interest rates virtually at zero, the BOJ in October
2010 created a pool of funds to buy assets including government
bonds, corporate debt and trust funds investing in stock and
property to support the economy.
In the latest update of its asset purchase plan on April 27,
it boosted the size of the pool to 40 trillion yen of which 29
trillion yen is set aside for purchases of government bonds by
the end of June 2013.
The BOJ also buys 21.6 trillion yen in government bonds
annually under a separate market operation to funnel long-term
funds to the economy, dubbed the "rinban" operation.