* Japan's economy headed for recovery - BOJ Morimoto
* External demand may not recover in time if Europe crisis
deepens
* BOJ to pursue powerful easing via asset purchases
* Warns recent yen rises may hurt economy, sentiment
By Leika Kihara
KANAZAWA, Japan, Aug 2 Europe's simmering debt
crisis may delay a pick-up in external demand which is crucial
to Japan's economic recovery, a Bank of Japan policymaker said,
underscoring the central bank's growing concern as the global
slowdown persists.
Board member Yoshihisa Morimoto stuck to the central bank's
view that Japan's economy is headed for a recovery driven
largely by spending for rebuilding from last year's earthquake.
But he warned that strong uncertainty exists over the
strength of the recovery with global demand weak and no clear
end in sight to Europe's debt crisis.
"If Europe's debt problem deepens or if strong uncertainty
persists, that will weigh on the recovery of other regions such
as the United States and China," Morimoto said in a speech on
Thursday to business leaders in Kanazawa in the western Japan
prefecture of Ishikawa.
"If Japanese exports continue to stagnate as a result,
external demand may not pick up before reconstruction-related
spending peaks," he said.
Morimoto also warned of the pain from recent rises in the
yen, which he said was attracting demand by investors as a safe
haven amid heightened global uncertainty.
"When uncertainties on overseas economies are strong, yen
rises may hurt Japan's economy by weighing on exports and
corporate revenues as well as dampening sentiment. That's why we
must carefully scrutinise the impact," he told a news conference
after the meeting with business executives.
The remarks suggest that the BOJ stands ready to ease
monetary policy further if global risks grow enough to threaten
Japan's recovery prospects.
But he also stressed that the central bank was already
expanding stimulus by steadily pumping money into the system to
meet its existing target for asset purchases, signalling that it
would warrant a severe market shock to ponder further action
now.
"By steadily proceeding with asset purchases ... the BOJ
will continue with powerful monetary easing," he said.
TOO MUCH CASH
Japan's economy is expected to outperform most other
developed nations thanks to solid domestic demand, with the
International Monetary Fund forecasting growth of 2.5 percent
this year.
But renewed yen rises have added to worries for Japanese
policymakers worried about weak export demand.
Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa warned markets against
pushing up the yen too much, saying that current yen levels do
not reflect economic fundamentals.
Despite growing risks to the outlook, the BOJ is expected to
hold off on easing at a meeting next week unless fresh
developments in Europe trigger a yen spike.
That is partly because the BOJ already is struggling to
force-feed money to markets awash with extra cash, as
risk-aversive investors flock to the relative safety of Japan's
short-term securities and government bonds.
It missed its bond buying target in auctions on Wednesday,
casting doubt on whether it can meet the 70 trillion yen ($895
billion) target for its asset buying and loan programme by the
deadline of June next year.
That has led to market expectations that the BOJ may make
further technical adjustments to the way it buys or extends
loans under the programme, such as abandoning the minimum 0.1
percent interest set for its purchases of government bonds.
Morimoto did not rule out the possibility of fine-tuning the
programme but said he must see whether the BOJ's bond auctions
would continue to miss targets before reaching a conclusion.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and eased monetary
policy via an increase in asset purchases in February, and
followed up with another easing in April to show its resolve to
break free of deflation.
The central bank held off on further easing since then
despite slowing global growth that has driven other major
central banks to loosen monetary policy.
Morimoto, formerly an executive at a utility, is regarded as
taking a neutral stance on monetary policy and has always voted
with the majority since joining the board in 2010.