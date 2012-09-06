* China experiencing prolonged slowdown - BOJ Shirakawa
* Adds yen rise have big negative impact on exports
* Keeps mum on timing, likelihood of further easing
* Warns against complacency over Japan's fiscal state
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, Sept 6 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa on Thursday warned of headwinds to the country's
economic recovery such as a prolonged slowdown in China's
economy and a stubbornly strong yen that is hurting exports and
corporate sentiment.
But he offered few clues on whether further monetary easing
was on the horizon and cautioned against expecting too much from
central banks, saying that ultra-loose policies can only buy
time and won't cure fundamental problems hampering growth.
"Current yen rises have a big negative impact on exports,
corporate profits and business sentiment," Shirakawa said in a
seminar discussing global economic developments in Tokyo.
"When there is strong uncertainty over the overseas economic
outlook, we are more mindful of the potential damage of a strong
yen," he said.
Shirakawa maintained the view that Japan's economy is headed
for a moderate recovery but warned that the key was whether
overseas growth will pick up while domestic demand remains firm,
suggesting his waning conviction over the economy's recovery.
"China is experiencing a somewhat prolonged slowdown," while
Japanese exports and factory output are weakening, he said.
His comments came after BOJ board member Ryuzo Miyao on
Wednesday signalled the BOJ's readiness to take bold action if
needed, and warned that exports and output may not pick up in
time to ensure a recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
Shirakawa said the central bank continues to proceed with
powerful monetary easing by pumping money via its asset-buying
programme. But he added that structural reforms and measures to
boost Japan's long-term growth potential were more important.
"Central banks can buy time with fund supply but can't offer
a solution to fundamental problems," he said. "Central bank
action cannot substitute for other measures that need to be
taken (to revive growth)."
The BOJ kept monetary policy steady in August, and holds its
next rate review on Sept. 18-19. Many market players expect the
central bank to ease again later this year but hold off on doing
so until Oct. 30, when it reviews its long-term economic and
price forecasts in a semi-annual outlook report.
However, it may cut its assessment on exports and output
this month if it feels that the global slowdown would last
longer than expected, sources familiar with its thinking say.
Shirakawa also called for progress in Japan's fiscal reforms
and warned against complacency over current very-low bond yields
which he said may spike in tandem with any sharp rises in
overseas yields.
"Words aren't enough. Action to sustain market trust is also
important. Not doing anything forever (to fix Japan's finances)
will lead to a rise in long-term interest rates," he said.
A rise in overseas bond yields could also trigger a spike in
Japanese long-term interest rates given the correlation between
the two is "quite high," he added.
Japanese long-term interest rates have remained low even as
political deadlock delays much-needed fiscal reforms, largely
because risk averse domestic investors are the main buyers of o
Japanese government bonds (JGB), and are content to hold onto
them.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda managed to pass through
parliament bills to raise the country's sales tax rate but
analysts say that is not enough to rein in Japan's huge public
debt which, at double the size of its economy, is the biggest
among major industrialised nations.
Japan's economy is expected to outpace growth of other major
industrialised nations with the government projecting an
expansion of 2.2 percent in the current year to March 2013, as a
boost from government stimulus and spending for rebuilding from
last year's earthquake underpin domestic demand.
But some analysts believe the impact of that reconstruction
bounce may begin to wane by year end, making the economy even
more vulnerable to external conditions.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target and boosted asset
purchases in February to convince markets it was serious about
pulling the economy out of deflation, which hampers consumer
spending and business investment. It followed up with another
increase in its asset buying pool in April, but has held fire
since then.