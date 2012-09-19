TOKYO, Sept 19 Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki
Shirakawa said on Wednesday that Japan's economic recovery may
be delayed by six months due to a prolonged slowdown in global
growth.
The BOJ eased monetary policy on Wednesday by boosting its
asset purchase programme, following in the U.S. Federal
Reserve's footsteps, as weakening exports and mounting tensions
with China hurt prospects for a near-term recovery in the
world's third-largest economy.
Following are quotes from Shirakawa's news conference that
took place after the rate decision.
MONETARY POLICY
"We judged that further monetary easing was necessary now to
ensure that Japan's economy does not slip from a path towards
sustained growth with price stability.
"Each central bank decides monetary policy based on what is
necessary for their own economy. I do not think any central bank
would act simply because another central bank acted.
"If it is a question of comparing the BOJ to the Federal
Reserve or the European Central Bank, I think the issue is not
of methods but of the impact of those methods.
"I think monetary conditions are easiest in Japan. I do not
think that you could argue that the BOJ is less bold that the
Fed or the ECB.
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
"Japan's domestic demand is still firm, consumption is
holding up and housing investment is showing signs of strength.
However, exports and output look weak, and a decline in oil
prices is weighing on Japan's consumer prices.
"Japan was able to achieve high growth in the first half of
this year, but we have to be cautious when it comes to the
question of whether this growth will continue.
"Overseas economies are slowing more than we anticipated,
which is why we downgraded Japan's economic outlook.
"Japan's economic recovery could be delayed by about half a
year.
"China's domestic demand is holding up, but we need to see
if this will lead to more sustainable growth. A decline in
exports to Europe and excessive domestic investment are risk
factors for China.
"In the United States, corporate sentiment and the labour
market are weak, but there are some positive signs in the
housing market.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty about Europe's
sovereign debt problems. Data are increasingly showing that
problems in peripheral countries are starting to impact Europe's
core countries.
DIPLOMATIC TENSION WITH CHINA
"Information is coming in every day about what is happening
in China, but there is a lot of uncertainty about how this will
impact Japan's economy.
"Japan and China are closely bound by links in trade and
factory production, so we want to closely monitor this economic
relationship.
"Anti-Japanese protests in China had no affect on today's
monetary policy decision. We simply evaluate China's economy as
part of our assessment of the global economy.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
"If you look at the yen on a trade-weighted real effective
exchange rate basis, the yen has weakened somewhat in the past
month. If you look at the yen versus the dollar, the trend has
been for some yen gains.
"We are not worried about foreign exchange rates per se, but
we are worried about currency moves as a strong yen could have a
negative impact on corporate sentiment.