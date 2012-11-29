(Corrects timing in first paragraph to next month)
* BOJ Shirai warns of greater downside risks to economy
* Adds expected sales tax hike may hurt consumption
* Markets expect more BOJ easing as early as this month
* Capex, consumption are key risks to outlook - Shirai
* Adds BOJ independence must be respected
KUMAMOTO, Japan, Nov 29 Bank of Japan board
member Sayuri Shirai warned of looming risks to the economic
outlook that could keep price growth lower than the central
bank's forecasts, keeping alive market expectations of further
monetary loosening as early as next month.
Shirai, a former IMF economist, repeated the BOJ's view that
consumer inflation will steadily approach the central bank's
target of 1 percent in the year ending in March 2015.
But she said the risk balance for price growth was "tilted
to the downside," warning that the widening pain from Europe's
debt woes, slowing Chinese growth and the looming U.S. fiscal
cliff may delay Japan's progress in overcoming deflation.
"While both upside and downside risks to the economy exist,
I personally see the downside risks as greater," Shirai told
business leaders in Kumamoto, southern Japan, on Thursday.
The risks have not heightened beyond what the BOJ projected
in its twice-yearly outlook report issued last month, although
vigilance was needed on whether they could materialise and
further hurt the world's third-largest economy, she said.
"Capital expenditure and private consumption are among key
risks I'd like to look out for," she told a news conference
after the meeting, pointing to signs that some companies were
starting to delay investment due to weakening sales overseas.
Aside from overseas risks, Japan's economic outlook is also
clouded by an expected sales tax hike in 2014 that could dampen
consumer spending, Shirai said.
Japan's economy shrank 0.9 percent in the quarter to
September and analysts expect another contraction in the final
three months of this year, a sign that weak exports and output
were nudging the economy into recession.
The BOJ eased policy for two straight months in October to
ease the pain from weakening global demand, and many market
players expect it to expand stimulus again as early as its next
policy-setting meeting on Dec. 19-20 in the face of heightening
political pressure for bolder action to beat deflation.
Main opposition party leader Shinzo Abe, seen as the likely
next premier after a general election on Dec. 16 that polls
suggest his party will win, has called for bolder BOJ action
such as "unlimited" easing and a possible revision to a law
guaranteeing its independence to give the government more say in
monetary policy.
Shirai said that while the central bank shared the view held
by some politicians that Japan's economy is in a severe state,
its independence must be respected.
She also dismissed the need to strengthen the BOJ's language
pledging to keep ultra-easy policy in place until 1 percent
inflation comes into sight, an idea proposed last month by board
member Takehiko Sato but turned down by a 2-7 vote.
"What's important is that the BOJ will continue its powerful
monetary easing as long as achieving 1 percent inflation in 2014
cannot be foreseen," she said. "We made that commitment and
there's no change to it," Shirai said.
In its latest forecasts issued on Oct. 30, the central bank
expects core consumer prices to fall 0.1 percent in the year
ending in March 2013, but rise 0.4 percent in the next year and
0.8 percent in the year to March 2015.
The BOJ set a 1 percent inflation target in February and has
eased monetary policy four times so far this year to beat
deflation and revive an export-reliant economy hurt by a strong
yen and weakening global demand.
But core consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in the year to
September, marking the fifth straight month of declines. Data
due out on Friday is expected to show they posted flat growth in
October, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Shirai is regarded as among those in the nine-member board
who are more pessimistic about the economy and more eager to
loosen policy pre-emptively to forestall risks to the outlook.
