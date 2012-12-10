TOKYO Dec 11 The Bank of Japan will probably
ease monetary policy next week, sources say, as looming risks
such as the potential fallout from the U.S. fiscal cliff and
slow Chinese growth continue to cloud the outlook for an economy
already seen as in recession.
The most likely option is for the central bank to expand its
asset-buying and lending programme, currently at 91 trillion yen
($1.1 trillion), by another 5 to 10 trillion yen, at the meeting
on Dec. 19-20, said sources familiar with its thinking that
Reuters has interviewed over the past several days.
The central bank has been under intense pressure to seek
bolder measures to beat deflation ahead of a lower house
election on Dec. 16, which polls suggest the main opposition
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will win.