By Leika Kihara
NAGASAKI, Japan, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan may
ease monetary policy further if needed, its deputy governor
said, offering the strongest signal to date by a central bank
policymaker that more stimulus may be on the way to achieve the
bank's new 2 percent inflation target.
Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said that policymakers
should not miss a "window of opportunity" to beat deflation now
opening up as Japan's economy heads for a moderate recovery
helped by an expected pick-up in overseas growth.
"The BOJ may pursue further monetary easing if deemed
necessary, while carefully scrutinizing economic and price
developments," he said in a speech to business executives in
Nagasaki, southern Japan, on Thursday.
"We're ready to take a decisive policy response as ever,"
said Yamaguchi, one of the central bank's two deputy governors.
The BOJ this month doubled its inflation target to 2 percent
and switched to an open-ended commitment to buying assets next
year, responding to intense pressure from new Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe for bolder efforts to beat deflation.
In a meeting of the government's top economic panel held two
days after the BOJ's rate review, BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa
suggested that there may be room to increase asset purchases
further to inject funds into the economy.
Yamaguchi offered an upbeat assessment of the global
economy, pointing to some bright signs in United States and
China that may help Japan's economy resume a moderate recovery
around the middle of this year.
Consumer inflation may reach 1 percent in the year ending in
March 2015 if the economy picks up as projected, which gives
policymakers the chance to sustainably end deflation, he said.
"Now is a good chance for Japan to end deflation," Yamaguchi
said. "We shouldn't miss this window of opportunity."
With little room to cut already-low rates, the BOJ in 2010
put in place an asset-buying and lending programme as its key
monetary easing tool. Under the scheme, it has pledged to pump
101 trillion yen ($1.11 trillion) to markets by the end of this
year and switch to open-ended asset purchases from next year.
Yamaguchi said the open-ended commitment shows the BOJ's
resolve to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy without
interruption, suggesting that any further policy loosening will
take the form of further increases in asset purchases.
A career central banker, Yamaguchi is a key figure to watch
for signals on the future direction of monetary policy and the
markets consider him among those more eager to ease aggressively
when needed. His five-year term ends on March 19.