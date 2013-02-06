MAEBASHI, Japan Feb 6 Bank of Japan board
member Takehiro Sato said on Wednesday that he wants to continue
focusing on a channel in which monetary policy can indirectly
affect currency rates.
"Asset markets have been buoyant after a long period of
inactivity as the yen's overall appreciation is being
corrected," Sato said in a speech to business leaders in
Maebashi, a city in eastern Japan's Gumma prefecture.
"The recovery in asset prices could lead to an improvement
in the output gap and help push up prices," he said.
The BOJ doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and
expanded monetary stimulus in January, under pressure from Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe to take bolder action to beat deflation that
has plagued Japan for most of the past decade.
Sato, a former economist, was among two of the nine board
members who voted against the decision to aim for 2 percent
inflation.