By Leika Kihara
KOCHI, Japan, Feb 20 Bank of Japan policymaker
Yoshihisa Morimoto on Wednesday reassured markets of the central
bank's resolve to push on with monetary easing as a weaker yen
and a pick-up in global demand look to be boosting the
export-reliant economy.
Morimoto, a former utility executive, said the government
also had a role in beating deflation, such as through
deregulation and reforms to encourage more investment in new
business areas.
"Recent exchange-rate moves will likely underpin exports and
corporate revenues," Morimoto told business leaders in Kochi,
western Japan, reiterating the BOJ's view the economy would
recover as overseas growth picked up.
"The BOJ will continue to promote powerful monetary easing
through steps including massive government bond purchases."
The world's third-largest economy has contracted for three
consecutive quarters. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who won office
in December, is pressuring the central bank to take bolder
action to revive growth and end two decades of inflation.
Abe's push for fiscal stimulus and radical monetary easing
has knocked the yen to 33-month lows against the dollar, helping
underpin a stock market rally to 4-1/2 year highs.
PRICE, WAGE RISES
In January, the BOJ doubled its inflation target to 2
percent and made an open-ended pledge to buy assets from next
year.
Two of the BOJ's nine-member board opposed the new inflation
target, arguing that it far exceeded levels deemed sustainable
and would not have much impact on expectations, minutes of the
January meeting showed.
On Tuesday, Morimoto toed the central bank's official line,
saying core consumer inflation was likely to approach 1 percent
in the fiscal year ending March 2015, and may rise further if
efforts to boost growth succeeded.
Any price rises must be accompanied by increase in wages to
be sustainable, said Morimoto, who has always voted with the
majority since joining the BOJ board in 2010.
"Prices must rise as a result of a sustained, balanced
improvement in the economy accompanied by increases in jobs,
wages and corporate revenues. That's our definition of price
stability," he said.