* Iwata: need to buy longer-dated JGBs
* Iwata: should try to hit 2 pct inflation in 2 yrs, or
sooner
* Nakaso: can't promise when 2 pct inflation will be met
* PM Abe pushing for BOJ policy overhaul
By Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 5 The Japanese government's
nominees for the Bank of Japan's two deputy governors offered
contrasting policy views on Tuesday, as one described a bold
path to meet an inflation target and the other often declined to
commit to unconventional policy steps.
The differing views could raise questions as to how
aggressive the BOJ will be as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushes
for an overhaul of the central bank's management to encourage
bolder monetary measures to end years of deflation.
Nominee Kikuo Iwata, an academic whose research focuses on
inflation targeting, suggested the BOJ should buy longer-dated
government bonds to reach its 2 percent inflation target in two
years or sooner.
He said the central bank should target bonds with a maturity
of five years or longer and was willing for such a mandate to be
put into law. The BOJ currently buys bonds of up to three years
maturity.
In contrast, Hiroshi Nakaso, a career BOJ official, said "it
is hard" to say if the central bank can meet its inflation
target in two years and there are limits to what monetary policy
can do to end nearly 20 years of deflation.
Iwata's comments "show his commitment and strong
determination to achieve the price target," said Yasuo Yamamoto,
senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Nakaso is trying to take into consideration what the
government expects, but he seems to be rather cautious in
comparison," he said.
Yamamoto said the key is whether Nakaso and other members of
the board will follow the more aggressive prescriptions of
Haruhiko Kuroda, the nominee for central bank governor, and
Iwata.
Iwata and Nakaso were speaking in confirmation hearings in
Japan's lower house.
On Monday, Kuroda said during his confirmation hearing that
the BOJ should strive to reach its 2 percent inflation target in
two years and the most natural way to ramp up stimulus would be
to buy longer-dated government bonds.
The current BOJ governor will leave office on March 19,
along with his two deputy governors, at the end of their terms.
Iwata, 70, a professor at Tokyo's Gakushuin University,
stressed the BOJ could foster inflation expectations by lowering
longer-term interest rates because that could cause the yen to
weaken and lead households and companies to reduce bank savings
and boost investments.
The shift in savings would spur consumption and capital
expenditure, helping end deflation, he said.
"In Japan's case, deflation has been going on for so long
now, that we should aim to achieve 2 percent inflation within 2
years, if not sooner," Iwata said.
"The credibility of a central bank's inflation target is
very important. It is also important to influence longer-term
interest rates."
Foreign bond purchases - one of the most radical ideas for
beating deflation - would be a policy option only if other
initiatives failed, Iwata said.
The 2 percent inflation target could be reflected in laws
governing the BOJ to give legal backing to the goal, he said.
However, Iwata steered clear of directly suggesting the BOJ law
should be changed to reduce the central bank's independence, a
threat Abe has alluded to in recent months.
Abe's ruling coalition has a majority in the lower house, so
his nominees are likely to be approved by that chamber. But he
lacks an upper house majority so will need opposition support.
The Democratic Party of Japan, the largest opposition party,
could vote against Iwata on concern his push for legal revisions
to the BOJ's mandate could reduce the central bank's
independence.
"I have reservations about making Iwata part of the BOJ's
leadership team because of his views on legal revisions, so I
will recommend that we do not support him," Keisuke Tsumura, a
Democrat lawmaker who questioned Iwata and Nakaso, told
reporters.
Nakaso, 59, refrained from offering a time frame for meeting
the 2 percent inflation target, other than saying he would try
to reach it as soon as possible.
He also expressed doubt about scrapping interest paid on
excess reserves that commercial banks park with the BOJ, which
some policymakers have said would encourage those banks to lend
the money instead, saying the functioning of the money market
should be preserved.
"We have promised to achieve 2 percent, making it clear in
our joint statement to meet the target as early as possible.
This is our pledge, so we'll do the utmost to achieve it,"
Nakaso said.