* BOJ ready to act if risks materialise - Sato
* Sato: Should see BOJ's 2 pct inflation goal a flexible one
* Slowdown in China, emerging nations a concern
* Says Japan's economy headed for sustainable recovery
By Leika Kihara
FUKUSHIMA, Japan, July 22 Japan's government
must push through reforms to restore the country's tattered
finances to help ensure a sustained economic recovery, a central
bank board member said on Monday, adding a planned sales tax
hike was needed to control huge public debt.
Takehiro Sato also said the central bank would inject more
stimulus if Japan's recovery was threatened, pointing to risks
such as slowing growth in China and other emerging nations.
"A high degree of uncertainty remains concerning the global
economy, and I see risks to the economic outlook as somewhat
tilted to the downside," he told business leaders in Fukushima,
northeastern Japan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been non-committal on whether
he will go ahead with a scheduled increase in the sales tax rate
to 8 percent from 5 percent next April, the first stage in a
planned doubling of the levy, due to concerns it could weaken
the economy.
Sato, an economist who joined the BOJ board last year, said
the tax hike was a key step to rein in Japan's public debt,
which is now the largest among major industrialised nations
after years of fiscal spending to try to jump-start the stagnant
economy.
"Restoring fiscal health is a very important step toward
achieving sustainable economic growth in Japan," he told a news
conference after meeting business leaders in Fukushima.
Abe's ruling coalition won a decisive election victory in
upper house elections on Sunday, giving him a stronger mandate
to push ahead with his 'Abenomics' recipe of fiscal and monetary
stimulus as well as structural reforms to revive the economy.
But there are some doubts the victory would mean a greater
resolve to see through difficult reforms.
POLICY OPTIONS REMAIN
The BOJ implemented a major plank of Abenomics with an
intense burst of monetary stimulus in April, pledging to double
the supply of money in two years to meet its inflation target,
and has since held off on any further easing.
Sato said Japan's economy was headed for a sustainable
recovery as household sentiment and exports improved, suggesting
that risks were contained enough for now to allow the central
bank to stand pat on policy.
But he said the BOJ would ease policy further if the
recovery in world's third-largest economy was threatened.
"The BOJ still has policy options left," Sato said. "We have
a free hand and are completely open on what steps to take if
tail risks or downside risks materialise."
Sato said annual consumer inflation rate would likely turn
positive in the summer, partly due to rising electricity bills
and the weak yen that inflates the cost of energy imports.
He said the central bank's target of lifting inflation to 2
percent within two years -- a timeframe that had been outlined
by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda -- should be interpreted with some
flexibility.
"If the inflation rate is projected to stabilise within a
certain range with the median being 2 percent price growth, the
main objective of the BOJ's policy will have been fulfilled," he
said.
Sato, along with fellow board member Takahide Kiuchi, has
publicly doubted that 2 percent inflation can be specifically
achieved in two years. Many private-sector analysts also see the
BOJ's two-year timeframe as too ambitious for a country mired in
deflation for 15 years.